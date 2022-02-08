DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points with 11 assists while coming up three rebounds shy of his third consecutive triple-double, Jalen Bruson scored 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks overwhelmed the Detroit Pistons 116-86 on Tuesday night.
The Mavericks won their third game in a row, never trailing after Reggie Bullock's 3-pointer snapped a 21-21 tie with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. That started a 15-5 run over the rest of the quarter, with Doncic scoring the next six points for Dallas before assisting on consecutive 3s by Trey Burke.
Doncic either scored or assisted on 29 of the 36 points the Mavericks scored in the first quarter.
"It set the whole tone," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "Dallas is a very good team. They have an MVP candidate that affects everything. Passing, he picked us apart when we tried to blitz him. ... We just couldn't stay on him, no matter who we put on him."
The 22-year-old, third-time All-Star had 15 points and five assists — four of those 3s by teammates — in the first quarter. He finished 9-of-18 shooting overall with five made 3s.
"We're trying to move him around a little bit on the court, put him in some different spots and see how the defense is going to react," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "I thought he took what they gave him."
Hamidou Diallo had 18 points to lead the Pistons, who have lost five in a row and nine of 10. Jeramie Grant had 15 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 15 rebounds.
The Pistons played their fourth game in a row without standout rookie Cade Cunningham, their leading scorer who missed the chance to play before family and friends because of a hip injury. The No. 1 overall pick in last summer's NBA draft was born in nearby Arlington, Texas.
Kidd, the first-year Mavericks head coach, shared an embrace at the end of the game with Casey. When the Mavericks won their only NBA title in 2011, Kidd was the point guard and Casey was in his third and final season as a top assistant for Rick Carlisle.
Burke had eight points with four of the 18 made 3-pointers by Dallas, which played the fourth of its season-long stretch of six consecutive home games. The Mavs have won 11 of their last 13 games played at the American Airlines Center.
Doncic was coming off a foul-plagued effort two days earlier, when he had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in less than 28 minutes. He got his fifth foul early in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks before sitting for a significant period of time.
The Mavericks had a 35-point lead and Doncic only three fouls in 33 minutes when he departed with nine minutes left Tuesday night.
Burke also came back with a strong effort after being plagued by fouls against Atlanta.
"It meant a lot," Burke said. "Like I always talk about, just staying prepared."
CELTICS 126, NETS 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and Boston rolled to its sixth straight win, beating star-less Brooklyn.
Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren't competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt.
Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament and Irving is still ineligible to play home games because he isn't vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Jayson Tatum scored 19 points as the Celtics continued their strong stretch and moved past the Nets into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
SUNS 114, 76ERS 109
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul had 16 points and 12 assists to lead Phoenix past Philadelphia for its NBA-high 44th win.
The Suns rallied from a 14-point deficit to win for the 14th time in 15 games, raising their record to 44-10.
Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, though he mishandled the ball twice in the final minutes to doom their comeback try. Embiid had his fifth straight 25-point, 10-rebound game, the longest streak in the NBA over the last two seasons and the longest for a Sixers player since, well, Embiid hit six straight in 2018-19.
HAWKS 133, PACERS 112
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 34 points and Atlanta regained its 3-point touch, overwhelming trade-depleted Indiana.
After making only 5 of 25 3s in Sunday's 103-94 loss at Dallas, the Hawks sank 17 of 33 long-range shots.
John Collins added 20 points as the Hawks regrouped after losing two straight games and three of four. Young, Collins and most starters sat out the fourth quarter.
Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 25 points. Lance Stephenson had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in his first start of the season.
GRIZZLIES 135, CLIPPERS 109
MEMPHIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to lead Memphis past Los Angeles.
The offensive production from Morant came on 12 of 19 shooting from the field and marked the ninth time in the past 10 games the All-Star guard reached the 30-point mark. Brandon Clarke finished with 16 points for Memphis.
Reserve center Isaiah Hartenstein led the Clippers with 19 points, while Norman Powell added 16 points. Terance Mann and Robert Covington finished with 14 points each.
NUGGETS 132, KNICKS 115
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and Denver sent New York to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in its last 12 games.
JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver.
Julius Randle had 28 points for the Knicks. Evan Fournier scored 21 and RJ Barrett added 18.
PELICANS 110, ROCKETS 97
HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and New Orleans beat Houston to extend its winning streak to four games.
Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram's 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter.
The Pelicans were playing their first game since agreeing to a trade earlier Tuesday that will bring guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans. While McCollum was not yet available to play, the deal meant New Orleans had to play without prominent regulars Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who've been dealt to Portland.
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 and Christian Wood added 19 points for the Rockets, who lost their third straight and seventh in eight games.
