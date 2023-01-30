DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night.
Four of Doncic's five career 50-point games have come this season. He scored a career-best 60 against the New York Knicks in a game that went to overtime on Dec. 27.
His 53 points tied for second-most in Dallas history with Dirk Nowitzki's total against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2, 2004.
Doncic had 24 points in the first quarter and 18 in the third. Second in the NBA going in with an average of 33 points per game, he returned after spraining his left ankle three-plus minutes into last Thursday's game at Phoenix and then missing Saturday's game at Utah.
Usually animated and vocal on the court, Doncic was particularly involved in a running conversation with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen.
"From the first quarter, he was just chirping," Doncic said. "I don't want to say the words. I have no problem with that. It's basketball. It gets me going, for sure."
The Mavericks (27-25) moved into sixth place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the four-team play-in positions.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and Saddiq Bey scored 18 — including five 3-pointers — for the Pistons (13-39), who have lost six of seven.
Doncic's final basket was a shot that bounced off the front rim and dropped in to put Dallas ahead 109-105 with 46 seconds left. On the Pistons' next possession, Bogdanovic missed a long 3-pointer near the right sideline amid traffic and landed on his backside out of bounds.
"We thought Bojan got fouled," Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. "You still have to play in all those situations and close out the game, because we put ourselves in a situation to win."
The Pistons were called for 31 fouls to the Mavericks' 18. Doncic was 14 of 18 at the free throw line while Detroit went 19 for 27.
Detroit led by 11 in the third quarter and 84-83 going into the fourth. Dallas opened the period on a 9-2 run with Doncic on the bench, as Dinwiddie scored six points on his first three field goals of the game.
Dinwiddie's 12 points followed his two highest-scoring games of the season — 36 and 35 points in Doncic's absence.
The Pistons shook off a 10-0 deficit nearly three minutes in and grabbed their first lead with 4:41 to play in the first quarter. They led 57-53 at halftime.
ONE-MAN BAND
Doncic had 18 of Dallas' first 20 points and 24 of the Mavericks' 30 in the first quarter, the highest-scoring opening period for an NBA player this season. It was his fourth quarter with at least 20 points this season, tying Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving for most in the NBA.
"You couldn't ask for a better quarter," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
NETS 121, LAKERS 104
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Brooklyn to a victory over Los Angeles, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Patty Mills and Cam Thomas added 21 points apiece for the Nets, who won their second straight and are 4-6 since Kevin Durant sprained a ligament in his right knee.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said James was experiencing "really significant soreness" in his left foot and would be evaluated Tuesday to see if he could play at the New York Knicks that night.
It was a planned day off for Davis so he didn't play both ends of a back-to-back after returning last week from a 20-game absence due to a right foot injury,
Thomas Bryant had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook finished with 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
WARRIORS 128, THUNDER 120
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and Golden State defeated Oklahoma City for its third straight win.
Curry made 8 of 14 3-pointers and 12 of 20 shots overall. Klay Thompson added 28 points and hit six 3s for the Warriors.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half for the Thunder. Josh Giddey had 21 points and Jalen Williams added 19 for Oklahoma City, which missed out on a chance to even its season record.
MAGIC 119, 76ERS 109
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Orlando stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat Philadelphia.
Mo Wagner scored 22 points and younger brother Franz Wagner added 19 for the Magic, who stopped a three-game skid and ended the Sixers' seven-game winning streak.
Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, his 27th game this season scoring 30 or more and his ninth in the past 10.
KINGS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 111, OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De'Aaron Fox had 32 points and Trey Lyles scored eight of his 11 in overtime as Sacramento outlasted Minnesota.
Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan Murray added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Lyles took over for Sabonis at center and started the extra period with a 3-pointer. He dunked on Rudy Gobert for a three-point play and got wide open for another slam with 37.8 seconds left in overtime for a five-point lead to give the Kings a split of this two-game set after a 117-110 loss Saturday night.
Anthony Edwards had 33 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, hitting the 30-point mark for the fifth time in the last six games. Gobert added 19 points and 14 rebounds.
WIZARDS 127, SPURS 106
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija scored a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal added 21 and Washington ended a 22-game losing streak in San Antonio.
Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and nine rebounds after a fast start for the Wizards, who hadn't beaten the Spurs on the road since Dec. 11, 1999. Washington has won six straight for its longest winning streak since a six-game run in 2015.
Keldon Johnson had 26 points for the Spurs, who have lost six in a row to fall to 2-13 this month.
SUNS 114, RAPTORS 106
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Phoenix pulled away late to beat Toronto.
The Suns won for the sixth time in seven games despite missing All-Star guard Devin Booker for the entire stretch.
Chris Paul hit a crucial 3-pointer to push the Suns ahead 106-102 with 1:30 left. Ayton added a tip-in with 51.4 seconds remaining to extend the advantage to 108-102.
Paul finished with 19 points and nine assists.
Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors.
