Pistons Mavericks Basketball

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is guarded by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, top, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

 Richard W. Rodriguez

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night.

Four of Doncic's five career 50-point games have come this season. He scored a career-best 60 against the New York Knicks in a game that went to overtime on Dec. 27.

