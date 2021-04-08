DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 17 rebounds playing on consecutive days for the first time in two months and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-101 on Thursday night.
Porzingis scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including eight in a row while giving Dallas the lead for good. The big finish for the 7-foot-3 Latvian came a night after he didn't get a shot in the final period despite an efficient scoring effort in a loss to lowly Houston that ended a season-best five-game winning streak.
Donte DiVincenzo scored 22 points and Bobby Portis had 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Bucks. They dropped to 1-2 without reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, out with left knee soreness.
Porzingis finished a rebound off his season high, and his only assist set up a corner 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith for a 110-97 lead with 2:17 remaining.
The Mavericks bookended the loss to the Rockets with victories over NBA-leading Utah and the Eastern Conference-contending Bucks, who finished their second six-game road trip, the longest of the season, with the same 3-3 record as the first.
Dallas took control with a 13-2 run that included an overturned call when Finney-Smith blocked a dunk attempt by Khris Middleton and immediately signaled to the bench to challenge the foul.
The Bucks finished the third quarter on a 12-0 run for an 84-80 lead, all after Doncic checked back in with 1:45 remaining in the quarter and the Mavericks holding their biggest lead of the game to that point at eight.
DiVincenzo capped the run with the fifth of his six 3-pointers after Tim Hardaway Jr.'s inbound pass was intercepted with 21 seconds remaining. The other three Dallas turnovers in the final 90 seconds were by Doncic, who also drew his 12th technical foul.
HEAT 110, LAKERS 104
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead Miami past depleted Los Angeles.
Victor Oladipo had 18 points, and Tyler Herro finished with 15 points for the Heat. They bounced back from a 12-point home loss to Memphis on Tuesday night.
Miami went on a 9-2 run late in the fourth period and took a 104-94 lead with 2:14 remaining on Butler's two technical free throws following Markieff Morris' ejection for arguing with the officials.
The Lakers cut it to 106-100 on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining. Butler's four throws on Miami's next two possessions secured the win.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points, including 6 of 11 3-pointers.
Recently acquired Andre Drummond returned from a four-game absence and had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers. Drummond hurt his right big toe in his Los Angeles debut March 31.
BULLS 122, RAPTORS 113
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic and Zach Levine each scored 22 points and Chicago beat Toronto for its third straight victory.
LaVine also had 15 assists, and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench to score 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
Chris Boucher scored a career-high 38 points and had 19 rebounds for the Raptors. They have lost 15 of 18.
CAVALIERS 129, THUNDER 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 27 points and Cleveland ended a five-game series losing streak to Oklahoma City.
Taurean Prince scored 22 points, Darius Garland added 21 and Kevin Love had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers broke open a tight game with an 11-0 run to begin the second half.
Ty Jerome led the Thunder with a career-high 23 points. They have lost five straight and eight of their last nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.