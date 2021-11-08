DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 25 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson added 17 apiece and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a sluggish start for a 108-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Still without Zion Williamson because of a broken right foot, the Pelicans went up 11 in the first quarter but didn't lead again after the first few minutes of the second quarter in a seventh consecutive loss that dropped them to 1-10.
With Doncic watching to start the fourth, Brunson and Hardaway led a 12-0 run that gave the Mavericks a 93-71 lead. Hardaway was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers as the Mavericks shot better than 50% for a second straight game after starting 2 of 12.
Brunson scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive game, a stretch that included a career high-tying 31 points in a victory at San Antonio that started the current three-game winning streak.
"The confidence is always growing," Brunson said. "Part of that just comes from my work ethic. That's where my confidence starts. As long as I keep doing that for my team, my confidence is going to be there."
Kristaps Porzingis picked up three fouls in just 77 seconds in the second quarter after hitting consecutive 3-pointers late in the first to start a 22-4 run for a 38-31 Dallas lead.
The 7-foot-3 Latvian left with nine points and didn't score again until a late 3 that helped turn away a New Orleans surge after the game appeared out of reach. Porzingis had 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds.
Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Josh Hart scored a season-high 22 for the Pelicans, who were coming off a 41-point loss to Golden State. New Orleans lost by double figures each time on a four-game trip that matched its longest of the season.
Besides Williamson, the Pelicans were without Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones. Ingram missed his fifth consecutive game with a right hip contusion. Jones was out for a third in a row with left ankle soreness.
"It's part of what we have to go through as a team," coach Willie Green said. "No excuses, but we're not healthy. We're not whole. We really don't know what we're going to look like, but I believe this experience for all these guys is so valuable."
KNICKS 103, 76ERS 96
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points, including eight straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch, to lead New York past short-handed Philadelphia.
Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, which are for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who's tested positive.
RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who won their second in the last five. Randle also had 12 rebounds.
Andre Drummond started in place of Embiid, and had 14 points and 25 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 19 points for Philadelphia, which had a six-game win streak snapped.
BULLS 118, NETS 95
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 24 and Chicago used a 42-point fourth quarter to pull away from Brooklyn.
Rookie Ayo Dosumnu had 15 points and played a key role in the late rally as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak.
Kevin Durant, who entered as the NBA's leading scorer with a 28.6 average, had 38 points but Brooklyn had its five-game winning streak snapped. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19.
The Nets had played Sunday in Toronto and appeared to run out of gas late.
GRIZZLIES 125, TIMBERWOLVES 118, OT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points and Brandon Clarke had 20 points and nine rebounds as Memphis put together a furious fourth-quarter rally before defeating Minnesota in overtime.
Memphis trailed by as many as 16 with 7:30 left in regulation but a 21-4 rally erased Minnesota's advantage. The Timberwolves forced OT with a 39-foot 3-pointer banked in by Karl-Anthony Towns as regulation expired.
But Memphis pulled away in the extra period. De'Anthony Melton had 19 points for the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 and Kyle Anderson and Desmond Bane added 12 each.
It was Minnesota's sixth straight loss. D'Angelo Russell, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right ankle, led the Timberwolves with 30 points. Towns had 25 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Edwards, who entered the game shooting 30% from 3-point range, connected on 4 of 9 from outside the arc and ended up with 27 points. .
