DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 24 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Thursday night to finish a season sweep.
Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 45 points for the Nets. They lost a season-high fourth straight game and dropped two games behind Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia.
Dorian Finney-Smith scored 17 points as the Mavericks reached 10 games over .500 for the first time this season and moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fifth seed in the West. Dallas holds the tiebreaker on the defending NBA champs.
"This is all experience we need," coach Rick Carlisle said. "There's a lot of situations that are new. Last year at this time we were locked into the seventh position and we weren't going lower. This year is a whole different ballgame. There's so much in play. The thing I'm most proud of with this group is they're blocking out all the external noise."
Kevin Durant had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Nets but was just 1 of 10 from the field in the second half with each team missing an injured star: James Harden for Brooklyn and Kristaps Porzingis for Dallas. In the Mavericks' 115-98 win at Brooklyn in February, Harden played while Durant and Irving were out.
The Nets were coming off back-to-back losses to Milwaukee.
"I think pressure is good," coach Steve Nash said. "You're going to face pressure in the playoffs and you have to be pressure-tested. This is a little bit of pressure for us, a little bit of a hole for us to dig out of. How can we solve this riddle? How can we get over the line in some of these games."
Doncic had 10 rebounds, and one of his eight assists came on a layup by Dwight Powell that put Dallas ahead for good at 94-92 and started a 7-0 run. Doncic was just 2 of 11 from the field after halftime, but had seven rebounds and five assists.
"When Luka goes through periods where he's not scoring, he finds other ways to impact the game," Carlisle said. "He was rebounding really well during that stretch. He moved it to some guys for some really good looks."
The Nets were down six in the final minute when Irving was free for an easy layup and the ball slipped out of his hands. Irving finished 17 of 30 from the field after repeatedly getting to the rim in a 25-point first half.
"We need to be tested like that," Irving said. "We're not a perfect basketball club. We could be doing ourselves a great disservice if we weren't honest. We've just got to have better continuity down the stretch."
Jalen Brunson scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas, and Powell had 12 points and nine rebounds.
WIZARDS 131, RAPTORS 129, OT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, and Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season in Washington's victory that all but Toronto from the NBA's play-in tournament.
Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points for the Raptors. They lost for the fifth time in six games and fell four games behind the Wizards for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference with five left to play.
Westbrook had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists before fouling out with 15.3 seconds left in overtime. The triple-double was the 180th of his career, leaving him one behind Oscar Robertson.
BULLS 120, HORNETS 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Chicago breezed past Charlotte with Zach LaVine back on the floor for the Bulls.
LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
P.J. Washington, who missed Charlotte's last game for the birth of his child, led the Hornets with 24 points on six 3-pointers.
PACERS 133, HAWKS 126
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored nine of his 31 points in the final 2:17, and Indiana awoke from a recent funk to beat Atlanta.
LeVert also had 12 assists. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting with nine assists.
The Pacers had dropped four of five, including one of the season's ugliest losses Wednesday night in which they managed just 93 points at home against Sacramento's NBA-worst defense.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists.
PISTONS 111, GRIZZLIES 97
DETROIT (AP) — Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points apiece and Detroit beat Memphis to snap a four-game losing streak.
Fighting Golden State for eighth place in the Western Conference, Memphis couldn't take advantage of the matchup against lowly Detroit.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 20 points.
