DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have their first win together in Dallas — on the highest-scoring and best shooting night from 3-point range this season for the Mavericks.
Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Irving scored 23 points in a 142-116 victory over the woeful San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.
The Mavericks stopped a three-game losing streak in the return from the All-Star break, while the Spurs extended their franchise-record skid to 15 games with their 20th loss in 21 games.
With Doncic and Irving directing the offense, Dallas topped its previous season high of 137 and shot 52% from 3.
Tim Hardaway Jr. went 6 of 11 from deep and scored 22 points after missing the last two games before the break with hamstring tightness.
Justin Holiday made 5 of 6 from beyond the arc for 15 points in his Dallas debut eight days after signing with the club as the Mavericks finished with eight players in double figures.
"People say that Luka and Kai need the ball," coach Jason Kidd said. "Well, they also know how to use their teammates, and their teammates are delivering right now."
The start of the opener of a six-game homestand, longest of the season for Dallas, was delayed about 20 minutes because of moisture on the court. Larger-than-normal crews worked before the game and at halftime to dry the court.
Malaki Branham led San Antonio with 23 points, and Keldon Johnson had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Spurs are nearing the end of their annual rodeo road trip, a nine-game trek this year.
Doncic did all of his work in the first three quarters, because Irving eliminated the need for the soon-to-be 24-year-old to play in the fourth.
Irving scored or assisted on 13 consecutive points early in the fourth quarter as a 10-point lead ballooned to 25 before the seven-minute mark. Irving had six assists and combined with Doncic to make 15 of 16 free throws.
"It's definitely tough, two of the best iso guys in the league on the same team," Branham said. "Played them solid and made them kick out to other players. The other players made shots."
Leading by four when Irving joined Doncic with four minutes remaining in the first half, Dallas pushed the lead to 11 at the break.
Doncic assisted on consecutive dunks by Dwight Powell before a three-point play from Doncic and a turnaround jumper by Irving, who then assisted on 3-pointers from Reggie Bullock and Doncic before a nifty reverse layup for a 74-63 lead just 0.3 seconds before the break.
Christian Wood scored 16 points, Reggie Bullock had 12 on 4-of-6 shooting from 3, Josh Green scored 11 and Powell had 10.
Charles Bassey scored 16 points for San Antonio, Keita Bates-Diop added 15 and Zach Collins had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
CELTICS 142, PACERS 138, OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the final four in the last minute of overtime, and Boston outlasted Indiana.
Jaylen Brown added 30 points as the Celtics improved the NBA's best record to 43-17.
It was 138-all with 56.2 seconds left before Tatum hit a pair of free throws. He capped the scoring with a tip-in off the glass with 10.4 seconds to go.
Myles Turner tied his career high with 40 points for Indiana. He made a career-best eight 3-pointers and Indiana shot 22 of 49 overall on 3s.
76ERS 110, GRIZZLIES 105
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Memphis.
The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.
Desmond Bane scored 25 points for Memphis.
NUGGETS 115, CAVALIERS 109
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his latest triple-double and Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, leading Denver past Cleveland.
Jokic's 13th triple-double in 16 games and his NBA-leading 22nd this season helped the Nuggets come out of the All-Star break with an impressive road win over the Cavs, who dropped to 25-7 at home. The Nuggets improved to 22-0 when Jokic gets a triple-double.
Evan Mobley scored 31 points for Cleveland.
JAZZ 120, THUNDER 119, OT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen hit three free throws with 4.6 seconds left in overtime to give Utah the lead and finished with 43 points and 10 rebounds as the Jazz beat Oklahoma City.
Markkanen scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Jazz rally from a nine-point deficit early in the period. Walker Kessler tipped in a layup with 4.6 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and six assists for Utah.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points for Oklahoma City. He missed a potential winning jumper at the overtime buzzer.
RAPTORS 115, PELICANS 110
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Toronto beat New Orleans for itsr sixth victory in seven games.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight.
Brandon Ingram scored 14 of his 36 points in the fourth for New Orleans.
MAGIC 108, PISTONS 106
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. tipped in Paolo Banchero's missed layup at the buzzer to lift Orlando past Detroit.
Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Carter controlled the boards in the fourth quarter, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 25 points. He hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to tie it.
