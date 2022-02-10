DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-105 on Thursday night.
The 22-year-old star's 3-point frenzy, part of the highest-scoring quarter in the NBA this season, came a few hours after the Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis to Washington. The European pairing of Doncic and Porzingis never developed quite like the club wanted in two-plus seasons.
Despite Doncic hitting seven of his first nine 3s in the highest-scoring quarter of his career, regular season or playoffs, the Clippers were as close as two points in the fourth quarter. But that just set up Doncic for his first 50-point game.
LA stayed in the game with more balanced scoring, led by Marcus Morris Sr. with 21 points. Norman Powell had 19 and Reggie Jackson 18 in the first of consecutive meetings in Dallas. The rematch is Saturday.
The Dallas lead was five when Doncic returned for the final time with 8 minutes remaining, and the Mavericks built back their cushion after a flagrant foul call they didn't like against Maxi Kleber gave the Clippers a chance to tie.
Amir Coffey made both free throws to get LA within three, but a steal by Doncic led to Jalen Brunson's alley-oop pass to Dorian Finney-Smith for a layup. After an airball 3 from Nicolas Batum, Doncic assisted on Reggie Bullock's 3-pointer for a 102-94 lead.
Doncic finished 17 of 26 from the field and 7 of 14 from 3, with the only hint of a struggle coming on free throws. He would have had a 30-point first quarter if he hadn't missed three of four from the line, but got hot there too and made 10 of 14 from the stripe.
Because of all the scoring, Doncic's career-best streak of seven games with at least 10 assists ended. The three-time All-Star had six assists and nine rebounds.
After Doncic's seventh 3 of the first quarter went in, many in the crowd rose and stayed on their feet when Dallas went to the defensive end. Then fans cheered loudly when play stopped and a smiling Doncic walked toward the bench.
Fans chanted "MVP! MVP!" as Doncic waited for the free throw that put him at 50 for the first time. He made the second for a 110-103 lead with 40 seconds remaining.
WIZARDS 113, NETS 112
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, leading injury- and trade-depleted Washington over Kyrie Irving and equally in-flux Brooklyn.
Raul Neto scored a season-high 21 points in his first start of the season, and reserve Anthony Gill had a career-high 15 points for the Wizards, who took control at the end of a scoreless third quarter from Irving and hung on in the closing seconds.
Irving scored 31 points as the only star on the Nets' makeshift roster as Brooklyn's season-worst skid extended to 10 games. Cam Thomas added 27 points.
Earlier Thursday, the Nets broke up their Big Three, sending James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers for disgruntled point guard Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks. Brooklyn had hoped Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant could win a championship, but the trio played only 16 games together.
GRIZZLIES 132, PISTONS 107
DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant scored 23 points, Steven Adams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Memphis routed Detroit.
Desmond Bane added 22 points for the Grizzlies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. Memphis had seven players score in double figures.
Jeremi Grant had 20 points for Detroit, which has lost six in a row. Hamidou Diallo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons have gone 2-12 since winning five of their first eight games of 2022.
RAPTORS 139, ROCKETS 120
HOUSTON (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 42 points, and Toronto pushed its season-high winning streak to eight games with a victory over Houston.
Toronto's winning streak is the longest active one in the NBA and the loss extended Houston's skid to four games.
It was Trent's seventh game with 30 points or more this season and Pascal Siakam added 30 points for his sixth 30-point game. Trent and Siakam both got going early and had 25 and 26 points respectively by halftime as Toronto built a 73-64 lead.
The 42 points were the most for Trent, who made six 3-pointers, since he had a career-high 44 last April against Cleveland.
Kevin Porter Jr. had a season-high 30 points and Garrison Mathews added 19 for the Rockets, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.
