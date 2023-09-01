HOUSTON (AP) — Jasson Domínguez sparked the New York Yankees with his very first swing in the majors.
Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first career at-bat and Aaron Judge reached 250 home runs faster than any other major leaguer as New York slugged its way to a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
DJ LeMahieu sent Justin Verlander's second pitch into the right-field seats for a leadoff shot, and there were two outs in the first inning when Verlander walked Giancarlo Stanton.
Then, on the second pitch he saw and his first swing in the majors, Domínguez, who has drawn comparisons to Bo Jackson and Mike Trout, connected off Verlander (10-7) to make it 3-0.
"That's pretty impressive," New York manager Aaron Boone said. "That's a way to announce your presence with authority."
At just 20 years, 206 days old, the highly touted Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first MLB game. He was the first Yankees hitter to go deep in his initial big league at-bat since Judge on Aug. 13, 2016.
After Domínguez swatted his opposite-field home run to the short porch in left off a three-time Cy Young Award winner twice his age, TV cameras panned to his family, who screamed and jumped around after watching the ball leave the yard.
"I knew it was going to be a lot of different feelings finally stepping on the field," Domínguez said in Spanish through a translator. "I mentioned my dream coming true right in front of me and I was able to connect there for that hit and it ended up being a homer. So, my mind is flying away."
Austin Wells, also making his MLB debut Friday night, singled to start the second, but the Yankees couldn't get anything else going in that inning.
"That was awesome," Wells said. "I think it's good to check the box in the first AB and then after that I was just out there having fun."
Judge said the additions of Domínguez and Wells added a jolt of excitement to the team, and the slugger could feel a different energy on the bus as the Yankees traveled to the stadium Friday.
"We were jumping up and down like little kids when Domínguez hit that two-run homer," Judge said. "And he was just impressive. Excited for him."
José Abreu hit a solo homer in the second to get the Astros within two. But the Yankees padded the lead when Stanton hit a two-run homer in the third.
Kyle Tucker hit an RBI double that cut it to 5-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Judge launched a solo shot off Verlander in the fifth, becoming the fastest player in major league history to 250 home runs. The 2022 AL MVP reached the milestone in his 810th career game, besting Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard, who did it in 2010 in his 855th game.
Leading off the fifth, Judge sent the first pitch to the train tracks above the left-field stands to extend New York's lead to 6-2. Judge smiled broadly as he rounded the bases and was greeted at the dugout with high-fives from many of his teammates.
Judge said milestones like that don't mean much to him, but he appreciated the company he's in. The other players in the top five are Ralph Kiner (871 games), Harmon Killebrew (905) and Albert Pujols (933).
"When you see the guys that are on the list, especially Ryan Howard, who is one of the greatest power hitters and if not left-handed hitters in the game, it's pretty cool to be on that list," he said.
It was the 30th homer of the season for Judge, who missed nearly two months with a toe injury. He hit 62 last year, breaking Roger Maris' American League record of 61 set in 1961.
Verlander allowed eight hits and six runs in six innings. The four homers he served up were a season high, after he hadn't allowed more than two in a game this year.
"Their young guys were swinging from the time they left the dugout and he just got a couple of balls up," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "Sometimes it's like that... sometimes there's no explanation."
New York starter Carlos Rodon (2-4) yielded three hits and two runs in five innings.
Domínguez is expected to be the team's everyday center fielder after Harrison Bader was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds. The prized prospect provided an immediate boost to the last-place Yankees, who have shifted their focus toward the future for the last month of this disappointing season.
Domínguez became the youngest player to appear in a game for the Yankees since 19-year-old pitcher José Rijo in July 1984 — and the youngest position player since 20-year-old outfielder Stan Javier in April 1984.
METS 2, MARINERS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and New York cooled off first-place Seattle.
Brandon Nimmo homered, Kodai Senga struck out 12 over seven innings and Ronny Mauricio had two hits in his major league debut — including a double in his first at-bat that was the hardest-hit ball by a Mets player this season.
Seattle, fresh off a 21-6 August that marked the winningest month in franchise history, remained a percentage point ahead of Houston and a game in front of third-place Texas in the AL West.
Vogelbach's opposite-field single off Andrés Muñoz (3-6) scored Francisco Lindor. Phil Bickford (4-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Drew Smith earned his third save.
J.P. Crawford homered for the Mariners, and Logan Gilbert struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
CUBS 6, REDS 2, 1ST GAME
REDS 3, CUBS 2, 2ND GAME
CINCINNATI (AP) – Noelvi Marte' s two-out single in the ninth drove in the winning run as Cincinnati rallied to beat Chicago and split a doubleheader between the playoff contenders.
Nick Martini homered off Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay (2-5) with one out in the ninth to tie the game. Christian Encarnacion-Strand followed with a single. Pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild stole second, went to third on an errant throw and scored easily on Marte's hit.
Chicago won the first game with Cody Bellinger driving in three runs and rookie right-hander Jordan Wicks turning in another quality start. Bellinger also hit a two-run homer in the second game.
The Cubs are 3 1/2 games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Reds began the night in third place in the division and battling the Giants, Diamondbacks and Marlins for the third and final wild-card slot.
Alexis Diaz (7-4) picked up the win in the nightcap by pitching a scoreless ninth.
In the first game, Bellinger had a solo homer in the fourth off Graham Ashcraft (7-9) and drove in two more with a base hit in the sixth. Seiya Suzuki had a solo homer and Ian Happ added a two-run shot.
Wicks (2-0) allowed five hits through five innings with three strikeouts and three walks.
MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 5, 11 INNINGS
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Garrett Hampson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run rally in the 11th inning and Miami beat Washington.
Tanner Scott (7-4) earned the win and Miami second baseman Luis Arraez went 2 for 4 with a walk and raised his major league-leading average to .350.
Miami (68-67) moved over .500 with its second straight win over the Nationals.
CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas and Travis Blankenhorn hit solo homer for Washington, which has lost three in a row for the first time since a five-game skid July 3-7. Robert Garcia (0-1) took the loss as the Nationals lost their fifth in six games.
GUARDIANS 3, RAYS 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Bo Naylor doubled home Gabriel Arias with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, sending Cleveland past Tampa Bay.
The Guardians trailed 2-1 entering the seventh, but Andrés Giménez led off with a single, stole second and came home on Arias' single. Naylor followed with a drive to the wall in right-center off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (7-5).
Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell two games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East. The Rays remain firmly in control of the top wild-card spot and have won eight of 10.
Eli Morgan (5-2) pitched the seventh and Emmanuel Clase got his major league-high 37th save with a perfect ninth.
TWINS 5, RANGERS 1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Luplow and Christian Vázquez snapped extended slumps with home runs in the go-ahead seventh inning and AL Central-leading Minnesota beat slumping Texas.
Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan (10-8) had seven strikeouts and allowed only one run and three hits over six innings.
Max Scherzer also struck out seven, allowing only one hit over six scoreless innings before Texas' bullpen gave up a 1-0 lead. Brock Burke (5-3) took the loss for the Rangers (75-59) who lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Luplow's homer came after he was hitless in his previous 16 at-bats. Vázquez broke out of an 0-for-18 drought with a solo homer.
Jorge Polanco add a two-run shot in the eighth off Josh Sborz, the second Texas reliever.
All-Star shortstop Corey Seager hit his 26th homer for Texas, and officially qualified as the AL leader with his .345 batting average.
BREWERS 7, PHILLIES 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alec Bohm committed a two-out error in the eighth inning that allowed three runs to come home as Milwaukee rallied to beat Philadelphia.
Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs, who split a doubleheader with Cincinnati.
The Brewers trailed 5-4 and had the bases loaded when Owen Miller, who was called up from the minors earlier in the day, stepped to the plate against Jeff Hoffman. Facing a 2-2 count, Miller hit a grounder that Bohm failed to backhand — allowing all three runners to score.
Trea Turner gave Philadelphia a 5-3 lead with a three-run homer off Devin Williams with two outs in the top of the eighth, when the Phillies scored four times. Williams (8-3) failed to convert a save for the fourth time in 35 opportunities, but got the win by retiring the side in order in the ninth.
The Brewers cut the Phillies' advantage to 5-4 when Taylor took a 3-2 pitch inside to draw a bases-loaded, one-out walk from José Alvarado (0-1).
Willy Adames homered for the Brewers. Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber hit one off Freddy Peralta to start the game.
TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched neatly into the seventh and Detroit beat Chicago.
Rodriguez (10-7) bounced back from a loss to Houston last week with a solid outing against struggling Chicago, helping Detroit win its second straight after losing five in a row.
The White Sox came up short in their first game since chairman Jerry Reinsdorf promoted Chris Getz to general manager on Thursday. Getz took over after after GM Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams were fired last week.
Rodriguez went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and six hits. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two while improving to 4-0 in 10 starts against Chicago. Alex Lange worked the ninth for his 20th save in 24 chances.
Riley Greene hit a two-run single in the fifth to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. The Tigers added another run while chasing White Sox starter Touki Toussaint (2-7) in the sixth.
ROYALS 13, RED SOX 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched eight strong innings, Salvador Perez hit two home runs and Kansas City routed Boston.
Lyles (4-15), who leads the major leagues in losses, allowed two runs and four hits, struck out seven and did not give up a walk. He didn't give up a run until Alex Verdugo's two-out homer in the eighth.
Bobby Witt Jr. put the Royals on the board in the first inning with his 28th home run of the season. He's two home runs away from becoming the first Royals player with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. He already has 38 steals.
Perez has seven seasons with at least 20 homers, trailing only George Brett (eight) for the most in franchise history.
James Paxton (7-5) allowed six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings for Boston.
PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 2, 10 INNINGS
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Andrew McCutchen came off the bench and knocked in the go-ahead run on an error in the 10th, helping Pittsburgh beat St. Louis and extend its winning streak to four games.
McCutchen, pinch hitting for Alfonso Rivas, hit a grounder up the middle off JoJo Romero (4-2) that eluded second baseman Nolan Gorman, scoring automatic runner Endy Rodríguez. Llover Peguero scored on a wild pitch, and Bryan Reynolds drove in Ji Hwan Bae with a sacrifice fly to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 4-1.
Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski and Colin Selby (2-0) each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, setting the stage for David Bednar to earn his 30th save.
The Cardinals' Willson Contreras hit his 16th home run of the season in the sixth inning.
BLUE JAYS 13, ROCKIES 9
DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk's three-run double keyed a five-run seventh inning and Toronto hit three homers in a victory over Colorado.
Danny Jansen, Brandon Belt and Ernie Clement went deep for the Blue Jays, who have won four of six to move within 1 1/2 games of slumping Texas for the final AL wild card. Toronto had 17 hits and improved to 3-10 at Coors Field in its first trip to Colorado since 2019. George Springer and Whit Merrifield each had three hits, and Clement finished with three RBIs.
Colorado scored four runs in the ninth off Chad Green, making his Blue Jays debut and his first major league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022. Jordan Romano got the final out.
Kevin Kiermaier and Springer singled to open the seventh against Jake Bird (2-2) before Davis Schneider doubled to tie it at 5. Belt walked with one out and Kirk, batting for Jansen, doubled into the left-field corner for an 8-5 lead.
Elehuris Montero homered for the Rockies.
—
