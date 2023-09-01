Yankees Astros Baseball

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez, in his first at-bat in the majors, hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

 Kevin M. Cox

HOUSTON (AP) — Jasson Domínguez sparked the New York Yankees with his very first swing in the majors.

Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first career at-bat and Aaron Judge reached 250 home runs faster than any other major leaguer as New York slugged its way to a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

