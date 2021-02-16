Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Snow likely. High 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.