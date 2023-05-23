CONWAY — The Harding Academy Wildcats barely broke a sweat in capturing their third-consecutive 3A state baseball championship with a 10-0 mercy-ruled victory over Rivercrest at Bear Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (25-7 final record) put up five runs in the bottom of the third inning and five more in the fourth to cross the threshold for the sportsmanship courtesy rule, shutting out the Colts (21-4) through five innings.
The win marked Harding Academy's seventh overall state championship since 2008 and their third in a row and the sixth for Wildcats head coach Shane Fullerton.
“What makes this one different? It's that this one was today,” Fullerton said. “I love this team in a way that I cannot express. The individuals, their heart as a team, I am so thankful. My gratitude is them and their parents for being a part of my life.”
The Colts posed a minor threat in the top of the second inning when Jaxon Kilburn doubled to left field and Jacob Atchley walked against starting Wildcats pitcher Kade Smith, but Smith retired the side with a strikeout to Ashton Cagle, leaving two stranded.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Kam Hoover led off with a single and advanced on a Brody Myers single. Parker Hawks then loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch from starting Colts pitcher Conner Vaughn. That brought Harding Academy back up to the top of the order with junior Kyler Hoover, who brought in the first two runs with a single to left field. Levi Lang drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Kyler Hoover scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0 Harding Academy.
Smith scored on a RBI from James Henley to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead at the end of three.
Kyler Hoover drove in another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on his way to earning the game's Most Valuable Player award as Harding Academy put up five more scores.
The scoring sequence in the fourth started in the exact same spot as the third as Kam Hoover started things off with a single, followed by a double from Myers. That prompted a pitching change for Rivercrest as Vaughn went to centerfield and and starting shortstop Joe Louis Ralph took over on the mound. That did little to slow down the Wildcats as Hawks singled to right field to score Hoover and advance Myers to third.
Kyler Hoover then singled to score Myers before Hawks came in on a passed ball to give Harding Academy a 8-0 lead still with no outs in the bottom of the fourth. Smith reached on a walk and Isaac Baker singled to score Kyler Hoover and Smith.
That put Rivercrest up to the plate in the top of the fifth in a must-score situation to avoid being mercy ruled, but the Wildcats defense was ready to end things early. Smith forced two ground outs and a pop up to earn the complete-game winner in his final outing as a Wildcat. Smith gave up 2 hits and a walk with 4 strikeouts in five complete innings.
The Wildcats finished with 8 total hits. Kyler Hoover led the way, going 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. Little brother Kam Hoover also went 2 for 3, as did Myers. Baker finished with 2 RBI with 1 RBI for Lang, Hawks and and Henley. The Colts finished with just 2 hits for the game.
“You work for what's going to happen at the end of this year,” Fullerton said. “It doesn't matter how many times you may be here, you've got to be hungry today. Winning is not what the good Lord put us here for. We don't want to starve for it, we don't want to be full, we just want to be hungry today.”
