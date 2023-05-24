HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Kendall Diggs hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning as Arkansas beat Texas A&M 6-5 on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

SEC champion Arkansas (40-15) advances to the winners' bracket to play No. 3 seed LSU on Thursday, while Texas A&M (33-24) goes against South Carolina in an elimination game.

