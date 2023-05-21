3A state champs
Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

CONWAY — The Harding Academy Wildcats barely broke a sweat in capturing their third-consecutive 3A state baseball championship with a 10-0 mercy-ruled victory over Rivercrest at Bear Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Colts posed a minor threat in the top of the second inning when Jaxon Kilburn doubled to left field and Jacob Atchley walked against starting Wildcats pitcher Kade Smith, but Smith retired the side with a strikeout to Ashton Cagle, leaving two stranded.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.