CONWAY — The Harding Academy Wildcats barely broke a sweat in capturing their third-consecutive 3A state baseball championship with a 10-0 mercy-ruled victory over Rivercrest at Bear Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Colts posed a minor threat in the top of the second inning when Jaxon Kilburn doubled to left field and Jacob Atchley walked against starting Wildcats pitcher Kade Smith, but Smith retired the side with a strikeout to Ashton Cagle, leaving two stranded.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Kam Hoover led off with a single and advanced on a Brody Myers single. Parker Hawks then loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch from starting Colts pitcher Conner Vaughn. That brought Harding Academy back up to the top of the order with junior Kyler Hoover, who brought in the first two runs with a single to left field. Levi Lang drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Kyler Hoover scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0 Harding Academy.
Smith scored on a RBI from James Henley to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead at the end of three.
Kyler Hoover drove in another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on his way to earning the game's Most Valuable Player award as Harding Academy put up five more scores in that inning to set themselves up for a sportsmanship-ruled decision after five innings. Smith forced two ground outs and a pop up in the top of the fifth to earn the complete-game winner in his final outing as a Wildcat. Smith gave up 2 hits and a walk with 4 strikeouts in five complete innings.
“You work for what's going to happen at the end of this year,” Wildcats coach Shane Fullerton said. “It doesn't matter how many times you may be here, you've got to be hungry today. Winning is not what the good Lord put us here for. We don't want to starve for it, we don't want to be full, we just want to be hungry today.”
The win marked Harding Academy's seventh overall state championship since 2008, their third in a row and the sixth for Fullerton.
