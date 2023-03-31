Hits were plentiful for Searcy in a doubleheader sweep of Nettleton on Tuesday at the Fletcher Sullards Annex as the Lions routed the Raiders 17-1, 12-6 in a pair of 5A-East Conference games.

The Lions, now 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the East, took an early 2-0 in Game 1 when senior Kade Ivy hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and the hosts never looked back as Nettleton's outfield struggled greatly throughout the remainder of the opener. The Lions also got off an early lead in the nightcap and held on in a game which was somewhat more competitive.

