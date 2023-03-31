Hits were plentiful for Searcy in a doubleheader sweep of Nettleton on Tuesday at the Fletcher Sullards Annex as the Lions routed the Raiders 17-1, 12-6 in a pair of 5A-East Conference games.
The Lions, now 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the East, took an early 2-0 in Game 1 when senior Kade Ivy hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and the hosts never looked back as Nettleton's outfield struggled greatly throughout the remainder of the opener. The Lions also got off an early lead in the nightcap and held on in a game which was somewhat more competitive.
“It's probably not the worst thing in the world that we only got to play one game last week and then took a little break,” Lions head coach Matt Davis said. “It kind of let our guys refresh a little bit. You could tell they were itching to get out there and play more baseball and get back in the groove of things. With this group, this is kind of what we've been waiting on in a season or two is that moment for it to click. It looked like it did tonight, and hopefully it continues to click for them and they can build on it.”
The Lions built on their early lead in the opener with a second inning which was productive for them, but disastrous for Nettleton as the Raiders committed three-consecutive errors in right field to allow six Searcy runs to score.
Sophomore Will Bailey led off the inning with a walk before Nettleton struck out the next two batters. Ivy was force-walked and then junior Nathan Holeyfield walked to load the bases with two outs. Junior Dalyn Hamilton followed with a high fly ball to right field. The play routine play ended in an error as Bailey, Ivy and Holeyfield all came in to extend the lead to 5-1. Kaleb Barnett tried his luck with a shot to right field, scoring Hamilton, and senior Luke McGuffee completed the error trifecta when his shot to shallow right brought in Barnett to give Searcy a 7-1.
The next Searcy score came off an error in center this time as senior Caleb Cunningham's shot scored McGuffee for an 8-1 Lions lead after two.
Searcy took the game into run-rule status in the fourth with a leadoff double from Trey Crossen, a RBI single by Conner Barnett and an infield hit from Ivy. Holeyfield was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and a 3 RBI triple from Kaleb Barnett made it 15-1 for Searcy. McGuffee and Will Bailey added another pair of RBI hits to set the final margin.
Kaleb Barnett took the win on the mound in Game 1 for the Lions with a complete game through five innings.
“His elbow was kind of hurting,” Davis said. “He's had some arm issues, some little aches and pains. Last year, he became a good relief guy for us. This year, we were really looking for him to step up and be a pitcher, and then his elbow started aching a little bit. We gave him a couple of weeks off, and it gave it time for his arm to breathe a little bit. He came out and threw a great game. Our pitching staff really stepped up, and really exemplified to the rest of our staff that this is the kind of effort we need.”
In Game 2, the Lions had 8 total hits. Connor Barnett had 2 hits while Ivy, Holeyfield, Hamilton, Kaleb Barnett, McDuffy and Crossen each had 1 hit. Hamilton and Kaleb Barnett both had 2 RBI while the other hitters each had 1 RBI. Kaleb Barnett also came away with the biggest hit in the game when he hit a 2-RBI double in the top of the fourth inning with two outs to break the game open for Searcy. The Lions were ahead 6-3 at that point before Kaleb's hit took what was left of the wind out of the Raiders' sails.
“That would kept momentum on Nettleton's side if they would have come up with a bases-loaded stop right there,” Davis said. “He put a great swing on it, probably one of the hardest hit balls he's had all year. He came up really big on that one. It kind of took the wind out of their sails. It was a big-time hit for us.”
Senior Eli Wilson started on the mound in the first inning before Hamilton came in for the second inning and went the rest of the way. Hamilton survived Nettleton's last push in the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded and two outs, getting out of a pickle to secure the win for the Lions.
“He was gassed out,” Davis said. “Even though we had a 12-6 lead at that time, we didn't want a flair or anything like that to give them momentum. So I went out there to try and make a quick change. He looked at me straight in the eyes and said 'I want it – give me this hitter', and I trusted him with it. He ended the game with a strikeout with bases loaded. That's the competitor in him, and that's the way he was all night. He didn't have his best stuff, but he battled, and that's what we want out of our pitchers.”
Searcy lost a non-conference game to Beebe 7-4 on Thursday, and were scheduled to have a game against Harding Academy last night pending weather conditions. The Lions return to 5A-East play Tuesday with a doubleheader at Paragould.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.