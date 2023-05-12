LINCOLN — The Harding Academy baseball Wildcats are headed to today's 3A State semifinals after handling business in the first two round of tournament play. Senior pitcher Kade Smith led the Wildcats to a 6-0 shutout win over Walnut Ridge in Thursday's opening round, and Harding Academy backed that up with a 4-1 win over Booneville yesterday afternoon in the quarterfinal round.
The Wildcats will play Bismark today at noon on the Shiloh Christian Academy campus, with the winner advancing to the 3A baseball State championship game.
Against Walnut Ridge, Smith got the job done in his quick fashion, with 85 pitches thrown in a complete seven innings. The Bobcats also went with their ace, junior and Arkansas State commit Rex Tedder, setting up the pitchers' duel.
“He was as good as I've ever seen him,” Harding Academy head coach Shane Fullerton said of Smith's performance. “Bouncing back on four days' rest is a little sooner than he normally bounces back from, but we felt like we had to go with him, because Walnut Ridge had their number-one pitcher on the mound. We felt like we had to pull that trigger, and Kade did not disappoint.”
Performance wise, Smith topped out at 90 mph with his fastball while Tedder was close behind with a fastest speedball of 88 mph.
The Wildcats (23-7) took the lead in the bottom of the third inning with four runs, and added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“We had great approaches all day long,” Fullerton said. “Up and down the lineup, we had some big key hits, but we also had some two-strike approaches where the ball was dumped into the outfield. The guys hustled out – close plays, so offensively, we were really proud of how they stepped up to what was one of the better pitchers we've faced all year. When it all comes down to it, it came down to holding those guys scoreless. Kade throwing a shutout with a great defensive effort behind him.”
Today's semifinal showdown is against a Bismark team which has not allowed a score in the first two rounds of the tournament. The Lions shut out Danville 4-0 in the opening round on Thursday, and backed that up with a 5-0 victory over the Gosnell Pirates. Bismark entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed out of 3A Region 4 after losing to Genoa Central 16-1 in the Regional title game last Saturday. The Lions are 18-5 overall on the season.
As of press time on Friday afternoon, the top half of the bracket was not as clear as the Arkansas Activities Association Website showed only Charleston and Central Arkansas Christian as teams who advanced out of the opening round. Stormy weather on Thursday postponed first-round games Rivercrest vs Mayflower and Elkins vs Prescott until Friday afternoon. Charleston will play the winner between Rivercrest and Mayflower while CAC will take on the Elkins-Prescott winner tomorrow afternoon, with that semifinal game pushed back until Sunday at 1 pm.
