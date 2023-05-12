kade smith

Harding Academy senior pitcher Kade Smith led the Wildcats to a 6-0 victory over Walnut Ridge in the opening round of the 3A State baseball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

LINCOLN — The Harding Academy baseball Wildcats are headed to today's 3A State semifinals after handling business in the first two round of tournament play. Senior pitcher Kade Smith led the Wildcats to a 6-0 shutout win over Walnut Ridge in Thursday's opening round, and Harding Academy backed that up with a 4-1 win over Booneville yesterday afternoon in the quarterfinal round.

The Wildcats will play Bismark today at noon on the Shiloh Christian Academy campus, with the winner advancing to the 3A baseball State championship game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.