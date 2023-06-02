DETROIT (AP) — Monty Williams is taking over the Detroit Pistons.

The team said Friday it reached an agreement with Williams to fill its coaching vacancy. Terms of the deal were not announced, but a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Wednesday night it was a six-year contract.

