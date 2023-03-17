Timberwolves Bulls Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, left, pulls in a rebound next to Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine finished with 39 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

DeRozan and LaVine joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the only Bulls duo with 39 points or more in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The two Hall of Famers did it against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 18, 1996, with Jordan going for 44 and Pippen finishing with 40.

