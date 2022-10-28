Bulls Spurs Basketball

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) to score his 20,000th career point during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Nick Wagner)

 Nick Wagner

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 33 points for San Antonio, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

DeRozan had 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000.

