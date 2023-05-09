CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong loves playing at Wrigley Field.
The Friendly Confines have been very friendly to the veteran shortstop.
DeJong, Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Tuesday night for their season-high third straight win.
DeJong put St. Louis in front when he opened the ninth inning with a drive to left-center off Javier Assad for his third homer this year. Dylan Carlson then tripled and scored on Andrew Knizner's bloop double into shallow right field.
It was DeJong's sixth homer in the ninth at Wrigley and No. 14 overall for his career at the ballpark. DeJong grew up in Antioch, Illinois, about 60 miles north of Chicago, and played college ball at Illinois State.
"It's just fun to be here," DeJong said. "This is like coming home for me, and it's like a big rivalry, so everyone is excited to come to Wrigley."
Chris Stratton (1-0) got four outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his second save.
The Cardinals had dropped eight in a row and 15 of 18 overall before their win streak.
"We need to get after it," manager Oliver Marmol said. "The last couple games we have."
Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel homered for Chicago in its third consecutive loss. Swanson finished with three hits and three RBIs.
The Cubs went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. They are batting .189 (27 for 143) with runners in scoring position in the last 17 games.
"We left some traffic some out there, but that'll come and go," manager David Ross said.
Assad (0-2) pitched five scoreless innings in relief before faltering in the ninth.
"Javy was spectacular," Ross said. "Kept that ballgame close."
Chicago trailed 4-3 before Morel connected against Andre Pallante in the sixth, sending a solo shot into the bushes in straightaway center field. It was Morel's first game of the season after he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.
St. Louis opened a 4-1 lead with three runs in the third, chasing Jameson Taillon. Nootbaar hit a one-out solo drive that traveled an estimated 431 feet to right-center. With two out and two on, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Paul DeJong walked to bring home two more runs.
Taillon departed after Donovan's walk. The right-hander remained winless in five starts in his first season with Chicago.
Swanson responded with a two-run shot in the bottom half, a drive off Jack Flaherty that landed in the basket in right for his third homer of the season.
Flaherty worked out of a bases-loaded jam in his final inning, retiring Seiya Suzuki on a fly ball to the warning track in left in the fifth. The right-hander allowed seven hits and issued five walks.
"You got to make pitches when you need to. I did a better job of that today than I did last time," said Flaherty, who was tagged for a career-high 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings in his previous start.
ORIOLES 4, RAYS 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and Baltimore's bullpen was solid to help the Orioles top Tampa Bay.
The Orioles snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest mini-slump of the season, and pulled within 5 1/2 games of the major league-leading Rays. Tampa Bay won the opener Monday in a three-game series between the American League's top teams.
Rodriguez (2-0) allowed seven hits in a career-high 5 2/3 innings. Félix Bautista got the final four outs for his eighth save in 11 chances.
Wander Franco and Taylor Walls homered for the Rays. Zach Eflin (4-1) gave up four runs in six innings.
YANKEES 10, ATHLETICS 5
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered for the second consecutive game and drove in three runs as New York overcame three homers by Oakland rookie Jordan Diaz.
Diaz launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, a leadoff drive in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth. The 22-year-old second baseman from Colombia connected off three different pitchers, giving him four home runs in 30 major league games.
Aaron Judge had two RBIs in his return from the injured list and Clarke Schmidt (1-3) pitched a career-high six innings for his first big league win as a starter. The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Drew Rucinski (0-3) gave up seven runs, five earned, in five innings for the major league-worst A's.
REDS 7, METS 6
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as New York's manager as the Mets lost for the 12th time in 15 games.
Jonathan India drove in three runs for Cincinnati.
The Mets scratched Max Scherzer because of neck spasms. David Peterson (1-5) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to make the start and allowed four runs, seven hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Luke Weaver (1-2) gave up three runs and four hits in six-plus innings. The Mets hit a season-high four homers, two by Francisco Álvarez.
Showalter was tossed for arguing after Cincinnati's Wil Myers slid into second with his right arm extended and was hit by a batted ball, preventing New York shortstop Francisco Lindor from making a clean play.
DODGERS 6, BREWERS 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Miguel Vargas homered as Los Angeles withstood Noah Syndergaard's early exit to beat Milwaukee.
Syndergaard lasted only one inning because of a cut on the index finger of the 30-year-old right-hander's pitching hand.
Phil Bickford, Justin Bruihl (1-0), Yency Almonte and Victor González combined to allow one hit over five innings of shutout relief as the Dodgers built a 6-0 lead.
Rowdy Tellez and Victor Caratini homered off Shelby Miller in the seventh for Milwaukee. Evan Phillips got the last out with two runners on for his sixth save in as many chances.
Eric Lauer (3-4) allowed four runs — three earned — in 3 2/3 innings.
BRAVES 9, RED SOX 3
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer in a four-run first inning as Atlanta overwhelmed Boston.
Sean Murphy drove in four runs on three hits as the NL East-leading Braves handed the Red Sox their second straight loss following an eight-game winning streak. Ronald Acuña Jr. added two hits and scored three runs.
Charlie Morton (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. Nick Pivetta (2-3) allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings.
ROCKIES 10, PIRATES 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and Colorado sent Pittsburgh to its eighth loss in nine games.
Pittsburgh's skid has followed a 20-8 start, the Pirates' best since 1992.
Profar hit a go-ahead solo homer off Luis Ortiz (0-1) in the second and followed Ryan McMahon's two-run triple with a two-run drive off Duane Underwood Jr. that capped a five-run seventh.
Seabold (1-0) allowed one run in five innings in his eighth big league start. He had been 0-4 in his career with Boston and Colorado.
GUARDIANS 2, TIGERS 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Amed Rosario had an RBI triple among his four hits, and Cleveland beat Detroit.
Bieber (3-1) scattered seven hits and walked one before relievers James Karinchak, Sam Hentges, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase completed Cleveland's third shutout of the season. Clase leads the majors with 13 saves in 16 chances.
Rosario singled in each of his three at-bats against Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen (1-2), then tripled home Will Brennan in the eighth against José Cisnero. The Tigers were shut out for the first time since opening day.
PADRES 6, TWINS 1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — San Diego used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning, giving Michael Wacha his first win in five starts.
Juan Soto had a season-high four hits with two doubles and a walk and Manny Machado hit a three-run homer in the ninth for the Padres.
Wacha (3-1) gave up just three hits and one run in six innings.
Austin Nola's sacrifice squeeze bunt scored Ha-Seong Kim with the go-ahead run against Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-4). Kim reached on an error by first baseman Alex Kirilloff. Catcher Christian Vázquez then committed two throwing errors, allowing Fernando Tatis Jr. to score.
PHILLIES 8, BLUE JAYS 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as Philadelphia beat Toronto.
Aaron Nola (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings to win his third straight decision. Brandon Marsh had a two-run double in the eighth inning for the Phillies, who have won two straight after snapping a six-game skid.
Bo Bichette hit his eighth homer of the season for Toronto. Alek Manoah (1-3) allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 94 pitches.
