WASHINGTON (AP) — Here's how Paul DeJong explained the game plan the St. Louis Cardinals devised to face Washington's Joe Ross for the second time in less than a week: "We just wanted, as a group, to stay on the fastball."
And here's how Cardinals manager Mike Shildt described his hitters' successful strategy: "It's not a rocket science report. It's not overly earth-shattering."
No matter how you characterize it, sure did work well.
DeJong hit two of the Cardinals' five homers, including a grand slam, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt went deep back-to-back and St. Louis offered Jack Flaherty his usual strong run support in a 12-5 victory Monday night over Ross and the Nationals.
"There's a lot of ways you can score," Shildt said. "The homer happened tonight."
Yes, it did.
Five days after Ross befuddled the Cardinals with a steady set of sinkers and sliders in Washington's 6-0 win, St. Louis figured it needed to try something different.
The message — in the pregame meeting, during conversations around the batting cage and in dugout chatter — essentially boiled down to: Don't worry so much about the darting sliders and just focus on the fastballs.
"We were just really disciplined today as a group ... not missing the ones we needed to hit," DeJong said, calling the performance "a validation of what we do."
He got the offense going by clanging a solo shot off the left-field foul pole in the second inning on a 95 mph sinker for the first run allowed by Ross (1-1) in three games this season after he sat out 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
DeJong ended Ross' evening with another drive to left, this one off a high fastball after Dylan Carlson was walked intentionally to load the bases, making it 10-2 in the fifth.
Edman, who hit a 3-0 pitch, and Goldschmidt homered in the third off Ross, whose season ERA went from 0.00 to 5.87 after he gave up 10 runs in 4 1/3 innings. Justin Williams added a shot off Ross' replacement, Kyle Finnegan.
When Shildt was asked before Monday's game about facing Ross again so soon, he replied: "I feel good about our plan."
Guess he was right.
Matt Carpenter, who came in batting .069 and was dropped to seventh in the order, provided an RBI single in the fourth as the Cardinals built a 6-0 lead with the help of Flaherty's sacrifice bunt.
Flaherty (3-0) is used to that sort of cushion. The Cardinals are averaging 11 runs in his four starts this season — and 3.25 runs in the 12 games started by other pitchers.
He is now 14-0 when St. Louis scores at least five runs in one of his starts.
This time, he went six innings and allowed five runs, three earned.
"Still got to treat it like it's a one-run, two run-game," Flaherty said. "Things don't really change. It just becomes a mental game for you."
Washington dropped to 5-9 and here is a sign of where things stand for manager Dave Martinez at the moment: He turned to infielder Hernán Pérez to pitch the ninth, his second appearance in a blowout loss against St. Louis in less than a week.
"We haven't had starters go deep," Martinez said, then turned his attention to his group of relievers: "They're getting taxed. They're pitching way, way too much. We definitely got to keep an eye on these guys or we won't have a bullpen."
RED SOX 11, WHITE SOX 4
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a replay-aided home run and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk in a six-run first inning against Lucas Giolito, helping Boston beat Chicago in the first Patriots' Day game played apart from the Boston Marathon.
The Marathon was moved to Oct. 11 because of Massachusetts limits on crowds during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Patriots Day game, with a start shortly after 11 a.m., has been played by the Red Sox since 1959. It drew a limited crowd of 4,738.
Giolito (1-1) was removed with two on and no outs in the second. He allowed eight runs — seven earned — and eight hits as his ERA more than doubled from 2.55 to 5.79.
Nathan Eovaldi (3-1) matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits with no walks.
GIANTS 2, PHILLIES 0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer, Kevin Gausman niftily pitched out of trouble in six innings and San Francisco beat Philadelphia.
San Francisco's Gabe Kapler became the first manager in major league baseball history to start his career 200-200. Kapler, who was 161-163 as Philadelphia's manager in 2018-19, was booed when he brought out the lineup card.
Gausman (1-0) allowed six hits, walked four and struck out five. He lowered his ERA to 2.45. Wandy Peralta finished off the seven-hitter for his second save.
Phillies starter Chase Anderson (0-2) yielded two runs and five hits in four innings.
RAYS 4, ROYALS 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Fleming pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, and Kevin Kiermaier led a strong effort from the bottom of Tampa Bay's batting order.
Fleming (1-1) struck out three in 5 1/3 innings, getting big cheers from friends and family who journeyed over from his hometown of Bridgeton, Missouri. The 24-year-old left-hander has allowed just one run in 10 1/3 innings this year.
Relievers Ryan Thompson and Hunter Strickland carried the baton out of the bullpen and held Kansas City to two hits, both in the eighth. Chris Mazza shut the door in the ninth.
Danny Duffy (2-1) struck out eight in six innings and allowed two runs — neither earned — and four hits with two walks.
