Four Oaklawn-raced horses, including graded stakes winners Defining Purpose and Taxed, are entered in the $200,000 Indiana Oaks (G3) for 3-year-old fillies Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis.

Probable post time for the 1 1/16-mile Indiana Oaks, the 11th of 12 races, is 5:03 p.m. (Central). The card features seven other stakes races, including the $300,000 Indiana Derby (G3) for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

