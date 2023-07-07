Four Oaklawn-raced horses, including graded stakes winners Defining Purpose and Taxed, are entered in the $200,000 Indiana Oaks (G3) for 3-year-old fillies Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis.
Probable post time for the 1 1/16-mile Indiana Oaks, the 11th of 12 races, is 5:03 p.m. (Central). The card features seven other stakes races, including the $300,000 Indiana Derby (G3) for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.
The Indiana Oaks has drawn a field of eight, led by 8-5 program favorite Defining Purpose and Taxed, the early 2-1 second choice. Both are seeking their second career graded stakes victory. Defining Purpose and Taxed met three times at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting – $150,000 Year’s End Stakes at 1 mile Dec. 31, $200,000 Martha Washington Stakes at 1 1/16 miles Jan. 28 and the $300,000 Honeybee Stakes at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 25.
Defining Purpose captured the inaugural Year’s End before finishing third in the Martha Washington and sixth in the Honeybee. Taxed finished fourth in the Year’s End, second in the Martha Washington and ninth in the Honeybee. Defining Purpose, in her first start after the Honeybee, won the $600,000 Ashland Stakes (G1) at 1 1/16 miles April 7 at Keeneland. Taxed remained at Oaklawn and finished second in the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes (G3) at 1 1/16 miles April 1.
Defining Purpose hasn’t started since finishing seventh in the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (G1) at 1 1/8 miles May 5 at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Oaks is the country’s biggest race for 3-year-old fillies. Taxed, who failed to draw into the Kentucky Oaks as the first also-eligible, exits a 3 ¾-length victory in the $300,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2) at 1 1/8 miles May 19 at Pimlico.
Also entered in the Indiana Oaks are Merlazza, winner of the inaugural $150,000 Valley of the Vapors Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile April 22 at Oaklawn, and Cloak of Mercy, who made her first two career starts earlier this year at Oaklawn.
Merlazza represented a single-season Oaklawn record ninth stakes victory for trainer Brad Cox, who is scheduled to start 8-5 program favorite Verifying in the Indiana Derby.
Verifying ran twice at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting, winning an entry-level allowance at 1 mile Jan. 14 and finishing fourth in the $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2) at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 25. The Rebel is traditionally Oaklawn’s third Kentucky Derby points race. Also entered in the Indiana Derby is Oaklawn-raced Onthestage for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.
Other Oaklawn-raced horses entered Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis include Heartyconstitution, the 2-1 program favorite for the $100,000 Mari Hulman George Memorial Handicap for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/16 miles; Creative Minister, the 3-1 program favorite for the $100,000 Michael G. Schaefer Memorial Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 1 mile and 70 yards; and Strong Tide in the $100,000 Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial Stakes for older horses at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Strong Tide holds Oaklawn’s track record for 1 3/16 miles (1:56.33).
Numerous Oaklawn-raced horses are entered this weekend in Prairie Meadows’ Iowa Festival of Racing, including Coastal Charm in Friday’s $100,000 Iowa Distaff for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/16 miles; Yuugiri in Friday’s $100,000 Saylorville Stakes for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 6 furlongs; Ain’t Life Grand in Saturday’s $300,000 Prairie Meadows Cornhusker Handicap (G3) for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles; and Eyeing Clover in Saturday’s $250,000 Iowa Derby for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.
Coastal Charm (inaugural $150,000 Dig a Diamond), Yuugiri ($150,000 Carousel), Ain’t Life Grand (inaugural $150,000 Lake Ouachita) and Eyeing Clover ($200,000 Hot Springs) were all stakes winners at the 2022-2023 Oaklawn meeting that ended May 6. Yuugiri also won the 2022 Fantasy.
Finish Lines
Charge It, fifth in the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap (G2) for older horses at 1 1/8 miles April 22 at Oaklawn, is the 3-5 program favorite for the $350,000 Suburban Stakes (G2) Saturday at Belmont Park. Also entered in the 1 ¼-mile race for older horses is Oaklawn-raced Red Run.
Oaklawn allowance winner Mendelssohns March is entered in the $750,000 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1) for 3-year-olds at 1 ¼ miles on the turf Saturday at Belmont Park.
Oaklawn-raced Topsy is entered in the $175,000 Victory Ride Stakes (G3) for 3-year-old fillies at 6 ½ furlongs Saturday at Belmont Park.
Oaklawn allowance winner I’m the Boss of Me is entered in the $100,000 Dashing Beauty Stakes for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 6 furlongs Saturday at Delaware Park.
Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Whelen Springs and Oaklawn-raced Fearless, Warrant and Doppelganger are entered in the $150,000 Battery Park Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/16 miles Saturday at Delaware Park.
Oaklawn allowance winner Battle Bling is entered in the $500,000 Delaware Handicap (G2) for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 3/16 miles Saturday at Delaware Park.
Oaklawn maiden special weight graduates Major Blue and Midnight Taxes and Oaklawn-raced Release McCraken are entered in the $100,000 Dade Park Dash Stakes for 3-year-olds at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf Saturday at Ellis Park.
Cindy Murphy, the winningest female rider in Oaklawn history, has 1,999 career Thoroughbred victories, according to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization. Murphy is named on five horses this week at Prairie Meadows. Murphy, who has 183 career victories at Oaklawn, said she will retire this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.