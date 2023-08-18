lions offense

The Searcy Lions had a successful scrimmage game against Wynne this past week as they prepare for the 6A-East Conference schedule.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

If Tuesday’s scrimmage game against Wynne is any indication, this year’s Searcy Lions team is night-and-day different from the same team a year ago. While the 2022 Lions struggled against the Yellowjackets in that scrimmage game, this year’s team moved the ball at will and had secondary play which kept Wynne on its back leg.

Not to say the Lions did not have success last season as they once again qualified for the 5A state playoffs after a gutsy performance against West Memphis to make it in at the 11th hour. But for third-year head coach Zak Clark, the strength of a veteran defensive group and raw offensive talent should put his squad in a spot to be bonafide contenders in the 6A East Conference this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.