If Tuesday’s scrimmage game against Wynne is any indication, this year’s Searcy Lions team is night-and-day different from the same team a year ago. While the 2022 Lions struggled against the Yellowjackets in that scrimmage game, this year’s team moved the ball at will and had secondary play which kept Wynne on its back leg.
Not to say the Lions did not have success last season as they once again qualified for the 5A state playoffs after a gutsy performance against West Memphis to make it in at the 11th hour. But for third-year head coach Zak Clark, the strength of a veteran defensive group and raw offensive talent should put his squad in a spot to be bonafide contenders in the 6A East Conference this season.
“The conference was down last year,” Clark said. “There were hardly any seniors. This year, everybody in the league seems to have everybody returning. We’re a lot better than we were last year, but where that fits, I really don’t know. We need our defense to be our bell cow, especially early. If we come out strong and get on a roll, anything can happen.”
The Lions have two returning starters on the offensive line. Junior Ryan Taylor will move from right tackle to left tackle for 2023. At center, Markus Young and Daylyn Hamilton will share time with the potential of Hamilton moving to tight end. Junior Jake Dyson has increased his size and strength since last season at the right tackle spot. Junior Brendan Parnell will start at right guard and sophomore Conley Reeves will start on the left side at tackle. Senior Hayden Goff is also in the mix at the offensive line, as well as sophomore Carson Tucker. Senior Tyler Money is currently sidelined with an injury, but is expected back soon at the O line.
Sophomore Kobe White will start at tight end but will also be used in a flex capacity. Another sophomore, Cooper Jones, will start at slot receiver, and will be backed up by classmate Curtis Goodrich, who will also see time at running back. Outside receivers will be juniors Jesse Sumpter and Wade Moore. Moore brings the most experience to the receivers group.
Senior Tyler Strickland comes back to lead the offense at quarterback, while Cotton Parker and Ricky Love will handle running-back duties.
The defense is considerably more experienced with eight returning starters. Three-year starter Gabe Osmon will start at nose guard, Christian Clark had a good summer camp and will start at defensive end. Riverview transfer Charlie Thompson will start as a linebacker, while junior Zahki Foster will take the other outside LB spot, moving over from the secondary. Strickland and Jace Garcia will start at the inside linebacker spots with sophomore Lawson Wimberley. Junior Michael Lincoln can sub both inside and outside.
Senior Dash Stevenson will start at free safety after coming off a major knee injury last season, with junior Will Evans at strong safety. Seniors Treyvion Coleman and Landon Conway will bookend the secondary at the corner positions.
Senior girls’ soccer standout Sara Daniel will kick extra points while Jones will kickoff and handle longer field goals. Strickland will once again be punter with Jones as the backup at that spot.
Basically all the teams locally have touted their defense heading into the 2023 season, including the Lions. Clark said his experience has been that a stronger defense over the offense can many times be the recipe for success.
“I know for us it’s not surprising, because we do return so many guys on defense,” Clark said. “A lot of time, it does seem like the best teams I’ve coached or been on, the defense has always been ahead of the offense. That hasn’t been the case the last two years, so I’m hoping that’s an encouraging sign.”
