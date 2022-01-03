BEEBE — It was a clean sweep for the Beebe Badgers.
Beebe beat Little Rock Southwest 44-28 to win the Badger Holiday Classic on Thursday at the Badger Sports Arena. Beebe went 3-0 in the tournament, beating Friendship Aspire Christian Academy of Pine Bluff, Cabot then Southwest to improve to 8-4 on the season.
“I thought it was a big key that we were able to defend then as well as we did,” Beebe coach Roger Franks said. “It was a good win for us.”
Southwest ran a box-and-one on Beebe’s leading scorer Rylie Marshall, who scored 11 points and made only one 3-pointer, which gave the Badgers a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter.
“We were able to have some other people step up and score,” Franks said. “I thought defense was a big key for us.”
Ethan Godwin led the Badgers with 12 points. Adrian Carranco had 7. Zack Brewer had 6 on two 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Badgers led 13-7 heading into the second quarter. Conley Herekamp had 4. Dan Clements added 2.
Beebe trailed only once in the game. After scoring the first five points, Southwest scored six in a row to lead 6-5. Brewer hit a 3-pointer to give the Badgers the lead for good at 8-6 with 4:42 left in the first quarter.
Beebe is off this week before starting conference play at home next Tuesday against the Benton Panthers. Franks said winning the tournament should be a good boost into the rest of the season.
“The first night against the charter school was a night that everyone got to play quite a few minutes, which was really good for us,” he said. “When you play back to back to back, it’s nice to have people not to have to play as many minutes that first game. I thought the first night helped us the next night against Cabot because we had guys play about the whole game.”
Franks said winning the tournament made the new year a little more “happy” for the players.
“Since we don’t play this week, we were able to take some days off after the tournament,” he said. “Today [Monday] will be our first day back at practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.