SEARCY — On one of its toughest shooting efforts of the season, Harding's defense came up big for the third straight game.
The Lady Bisons shot a season-low 31 percent from the field, but limited East Central to only 12 baskets for the entire game and defeated the Tigers 56-40 on Saturday in Great American Conference women's action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
It was the third straight game and the fifth time this season Harding held its opponent below 50 points.
The victory was Harding's eighth in the its last nine games and its seventh straight home win. The Lady Bisons improved to 17-5 overall and 13-2 in conference.
East Central lost its fourth straight road game and seventh straight in the series with Harding and fell to 7-12 overall and 4-11 in the GAC.
Aubrey Isbell led Harding in scoring with 12 points, her 11th game in double figures this season. Rory Geer added 10 points and 10 rebounds, her fifth double-double. Jacie Evans had seven points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Harding used a pair of 8-0 runs in the first quarter to pull out to an 18-9 lead after one. East Central shot only 3-of-18 (17%) in the period. Aubrey Isbell had eight points in the period for the Lady Bisons.
Harding held East Central without a point over the last five minutes of the second quarter and led 28-19 at the break. The Tigers shot 19% in the second quarter.
The Lady Bisons extended their lead to 41-28 after three quarters by scoring the last eight points in the period. Jacie Evans punctuated the run by hitting two free throws after an East Central technical foul, then poking the ball away for a breakaway layup with 28 seconds left in the quarter.
Harding pulled away with an 11-2 run in the fourth.
The Lady Bisons will be back on the road next week with games Thursday against Southern Nazarene and Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist.
SEARCY — Every time Harding made a run Saturday in its Great American Conference matchup with East Central, the Tigers had an answer.
East Central made 11 3-pointers and shot 56 percent from the field, defeating Harding 87-67 in GAC action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-16 overall and 1-14 in the GAC. The Bisons will be back in action Thursday against Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma.
East Central won its 12th straight in the series and improved to 12-9 overall and 7-8 in the GAC.
Taylor Currie and Keyln McBride combined for 22 points in the first half, but Harding trailed East Central 41-30 at the break.
Stetson Smithson hit a 3-pointef for Harding with 15:52 left to cut East Central's lead to 50-40. The Tigers responded with five straight points.
A layup by McBride trimmed the lead back to 55-44 with 12:36 left, but East Central went on a 9-2 run to go back up by 18 points.
Harding came back with nine straight points, capped by a banked jumper from the right wing from Wyatt Gilbert that pulled the Bisons within 72-60 with 4:52 left. But East Central answered with an 11-2 run to pull away.
Currie and McBride finished with 18 points each. It was a season high for McBride, who shot 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.
