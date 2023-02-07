SEARCY — On one of its toughest shooting efforts of the season, Harding's defense came up big for the third straight game.

The Lady Bisons shot a season-low 31 percent from the field, but limited East Central to only 12 baskets for the entire game and defeated the Tigers 56-40 on Saturday in Great American Conference women's action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

