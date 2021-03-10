CLINTON — Harding Academy continued its winning ways in the postseason by grinding out a 28-25 win over Drew Central in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday.
The game was a low-scoring defensive affair, which Harding coach Brad Francis described as “not a pretty game but one of those games that you try to survive.”
The Wildcats have now won four straight.
Carter Neal opened the game with four quick points to give the Wildcats an early lead. Drew Central answered with 3-point baskets by Kenneth Smith and Christian Shaw to take its first lead of the game 6-5 with one minute left in the first quarter. Harding Academy quickly retook the lead on a Jackson Fox 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the first quarter, giving the Wildcats an 8-6 lead after one quarter of play.
Adam Fager opened the second quarter for Harding Academy with a basket, and a 3-pointer a minute later by Neal stretched the Harding lead to 13-7.
Drew Central closed the gap to 13-9 on a basket by Jaden Golden. The two teams went scoreless over the next four minutes before Fox beat the halftime buzzer with a 2-point basket to give Harding Academy a 15-9 lead at the half.
The low-scoring defensive battle continued in the third quarter as the teams combined for only nine points. Neal had the only points for Harding Academy in the quarter with a 3-pointer. Drew Central got four points from William Watson and two points from Tristian Butler for its six points. Neither team scored in the final 2:10 of the quarter with Harding Academy leading at the end 18-15.
There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter. Drew Central took its first lead of the game since the first quarter, 21-20, on baskets by Golden and Kade Bodiford with 6:20 left.
A Neal basket at the 5:50 mark put the Wildcats back into the lead 23-22 before a basket by the Shaw gave Drew Central its final lead of the game 23-22 with 4:45 left in the game. Caden Sipe’s two free throws and Ty Dugger’s basket put the ‘Cats back into the lead 26-23 with 2:50 left. The Pirates’ final basket by Golden came with 2:27 left to cut the Harding lead to 26-25.
The Wildcats took 1:10 off the clock before missing a free throw, but the Pirates missed two free throws with a chance to tie or take the lead with 58 seconds left.
Neal hit two free throws to push the Harding Academy lead to 28-25 setting up a dramatic final seven seconds. In the final moments of the game, Drew Central got two 3-point shot attempts, with the first being blocked by Dugger and the second missing, preserving thee 28-25 Harding Academy victory.
Neal was the only player on either team in double figures, and he led all scorers with 14 points.
Francis praised his defense.
“I liked the defense but wish we hit a few more shots, but that happens and when those shots are not falling you have to find a way,” Francis said.
Francis said one of the keys of the game was handling the Drew Central full-court pressure. “No turnovers and a time or two we were able to break it and get a couple of easy baskets and we didn’t give them any easy ones and that was one of the keys.”
While the Wildcats had to withstand two final shots by the Pirates to get the win, Francis said “the long rebound on the last shot was the longest 4 1/2 seconds I’ve ever seen.”
Harding Academy is now 19-7 on the year. The Wildcats move on to the quarterfinals and will play Saturday at 1 p.m.
Drew Central ends its season at 12-10.
