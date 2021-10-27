With two games remaining in the regular season, the Harding Academy Wildcats retain the third spot in the Arkansas Sports Media Class 3A football poll.
Harding Academy is 6-2 on the season. Prescott, the top ranked team in Class 3A, is 8-0.
McGehee is second. Booneville is fourth while Charleston is fifth.
Bryant retained the top overall spot and No. 1 in Class 7A.
Overall
1. Bryant (7-1)
2. Conway (7-1)
3. Lake Hamilton (8-0)
4. North Little Rock (7-1)
5. Fayetteville (6-2)
6. Pulaski Academy (7-1)
7. Cabot (6-2)
8. Bentonville (6-2)
9. Benton (7-1)
10. Jonesboro (6-2)
Class 7A
1. Bryant (7-1)
2. Conway (7-1)
3. Fayetteville (7-1)
4. North Little Rock (7-1)
5. Bentonville (6-2)
Class 6A
1. Lake Hamilton (8-0)
2. Benton (7-1)
3. Jonesboro (6-2)
4. El Dorado (6-2)
5. Greenwood (5-3)
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy (7-1)
2. Vilonia (8-0)
3. Greenbrier (8-0)
4. White Hall (7-2)
5. Camden Fairview (8-1)
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian (7-1)
2. Warren (7-1)
3. Joe T. Robinson (7-1)
4. Stuttgart (7-1)
5. Crossett (6-2)
Class 3A
1. Prescott (8-0)
2. McGehee (8-0)
3. Harding Academy (6-2)
4. Booneville (7-1)
5. Charleston (8-0)
Class 2A
1. McCrory (7-1)
2. Bigelow (8-0)
3. Des Arc (7-1)
4. Fordyce (5-3)
5. Hazen (5-2)
