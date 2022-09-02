The Searcy Optimist Club peewee football program was “dead in the water” two years ago before the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission revived it with just over $25,000 in funding, according to club representative L.V. Wilson.

“Our equipment was old. The kids didn’t want to play no more. We had a lot of things going on that we weren’t going to be able to have a peewee football program after 45 years,” Wilson told the commission Tuesday. “We came to you guys and asked for a little bit of money. You guys responded in kind and we were able to go buy all new equipment first as that’s the most important.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.