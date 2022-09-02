The Searcy Optimist Club peewee football program was “dead in the water” two years ago before the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission revived it with just over $25,000 in funding, according to club representative L.V. Wilson.
“Our equipment was old. The kids didn’t want to play no more. We had a lot of things going on that we weren’t going to be able to have a peewee football program after 45 years,” Wilson told the commission Tuesday. “We came to you guys and asked for a little bit of money. You guys responded in kind and we were able to go buy all new equipment first as that’s the most important.
“The way the game is played now, moms, trust me, are very serious about their kids being safe and we were able to buy all new helmets and basically replaced everything that we had. ... We were able to outfit the kids in uniforms that they felt good; it upgraded the quality of those a little bit.”
Wilson said the city also had been generous to let the program use the peewee football field at the Searcy Sports Complex for years, but “you ask any 12-year-old kid where he wants to play at and he wants to play on the ‘big field,’ and with a new superintendent [Dr. Bobby Hart, now in his second year with the Searcy School District], the school allowed us to move our program back to the high school. So many positives to that, not to mention when it rains, the astroturf, so many different things, and our program flourished.”
Participation numbers weren’t great last year, but he said they knew they wouldn’t be because of not playing the year before because of COVID-19. “This year we had to turn kids away, which we do not want to do and we will not do that again, I promise you.”
“We’re going to get more coaches. We’re going to get more teams and we’re going to try to have every kid that wants to play,” Wilson said. “The teams are completely full this year, 25 players per team. We got 100 kids. We could have probably signed 125 to maybe even 130, that’s why we’re not happy with turning kids away, but we doubled the number of cheerleaders this year.”
Despite the smaller participation last year, Wilson said the teams fared well. “One team won the entire championship for the league we played in, the third-grade team. They actually went the next week to Little Rock and played in the state tournament and won the state championship there also.”
After two weeks this year, Wilson said all four teams are undefeated. “We’ve only given up two touchdowns combined through eight games.”
At the first home games last Saturday, Wilson got to the field about 7:30 a.m. and left about 4:30 p.m. “They played five games, our four teams played and then there’s a traveling game that plays around at different locations. We played Batesville Southside at Searcy four games, then Quitman and Greenbrier came in.”
“I can’t tell you the number of people who came up to me and said, ‘Thank you for running a quality program,’” he said. “They were impressed at what we were doing. They were impressed with our kids and our coaches, the way we carried ourselves. They were impressed with everything we were doing.”
Wilson said close to 2,000 people came to the games Saturday, and “more than half of those were from out of town.”
He said more than $2,500 was raised at the gate and almost $4,000 worth of concessions were sold, with the money going back into the program. He said the Lion Foundation sold more concessions at the peewee games than they will next week at Searcy High School’s home game.
“They spent a lot of money, guys. It was hot,” he said. “They spent money at our concessions, sure, but I promise you, those 9 o’clock people, when their game was through at 10:30, they probably went and got something to eat before they went home. The ones that were coming for the 12:30 game, they more than likely went and got something to eat before they went to the ballgame. There was a ton of people coming through Searcy Saturday for peewee football.
“That program wouldn’t of been possible without the money this A&P Commission gave our program two years ago and I’m just here to say thank you.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson said having signs put up for the games with the commission’s logo on them would be a good idea since these events are ones that the commission is tailor-made to support. Wilson said the program could put them up.
On Saturday, Wilson said, Vilonia is visiting for games. He said the biggest four schools besides Searcy are Vilonia, Batesville Southside, Greenbrier and Heber Springs and all of them are coming to Searcy this year and will bring large numbers in for their games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.