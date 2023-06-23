CINCINNATI (AP) — Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games Friday night with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.
The Reds' winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club's longest since 1900.
De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four RBIs.
The cycle was the seventh in team history, fifth since 1900 and first since Eric Davis accomplished the feat against San Diego on June 2, 1989.
De La Cruz wears the same No. 44 that Davis did.
"I can't really put it into words right now," De La Cruz said through a translator. "I'm happy and excited. It is fortunate Eric Davis is one of the legends of this game and in Cincinnati, too. Sure enough he let me wear that jersey No. 44 and to be the (first) one since him to do that, is incredible."
Many in the sellout crowd of 43,086 at Great American Ball Park chanted "Elly! Elly!" The big turnout came two months after a record low for attendance at the stadium of 7,375 on April 17.
"I think this might be the best regular-season game that I've been a part of," Reds manager David Bell said. "I think a lot had to do with the atmosphere in the ballpark. Both teams played a great game. They came up short, but it showed the kind of team they are. It took a lot of great performances to win that game."
The Reds overcame a five-run Braves first inning against Luke Weaver, two homers by Matt Olson and drives from Travis d'Arnaud, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley to earn their major league-best 27th comeback victory of the season. Three of Atlanta's homers were hit in the eighth.
"It was … wow," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Both teams are banging the ball all over the place. I don't ever come in here feeling any lead is safe, and when we were down, I kind of still had a good feeling with a couple of at-bats left. Things are going good for them. They're playing extremely well. We couldn't put up a couple of zeros in the middle."
Alex Young (3-0), the third of seven Cincinnati pitchers, got two outs for the win. Alexis Díaz pitched a hitless ninth for his 21st save in 21 tries.
Collin McHugh (3-1) took the loss.
Votto produced his 19th career multi-homer game in just his fourth game since being activated Monday from the injured list. He tied it in the fourth and gave the Reds a 9-7 lead with his three-run shot in the fifth. The six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP missed roughly four months of games over two seasons while recovering from surgery last August.
His no-doubters covered a combined 843 feet.
"This is the most enjoyable version of baseball, I think I've ever seen," Votto said. "I'm hitting sixth on this team, happily. I get to watch the guys in front of me. I'm not in the way. I get to watch these guys in front of me zoom around the bases. It's not just because of the winning streak, either. I'd say that if our record was different."
Jake Fraley, De La Cruz and Votto homered against rookie starter AJ Smith-Shawver, who blew a 5-0 lead.
The Braves sent nine batters to the plate in the 18-minute top of the first, giving them consecutive five-run innings. They also scored five times in the 10th inning of a 5-1 win at Philadelphia on Thursday.
Weaver threw 43 pitches in the inning. He lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs with one walk and three strikeouts.
Smith-Shawver also gave up five runs over 3 1/3 innings.
"I just think I could've made a few more pitches," the right-hander said. "It kind of (stinks) that I couldn't go deep in the game to help out the bullpen. Just things to learn from, obviously."
RANGERS 4, YANKEES 2, 10 INNINGS
NEW YORK (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer on Michael King's first pitch of the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-2 on Friday night for their fifth win in six games.
New York's offense again struggled in the absence of injured slugger Aaron Judge. The Yankees are last in the major leagues in batting average and runs in June, managing six hits or fewer in five of their last six games. They are 10-16 this year when Judge has been on the injured list, losing 10 of 16 since he hurt a toe. New York is 31-19 with Judge available.
The team's other big slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, is hitting .096 since returning from a strained hamstring, going 5 for 52 with a pair of solo homers for his only RBIs.
Texas leads the AL West and tops the majors in scoring and batting average.
García drove a hanging curve from King (1-4) into the left-field seats, giving him 17 homers and 60 RBIs. King has struggled of late, with a 9.95 ERA in his previous five outings.
Joe Barlow (1-0) worked around a two-out single in the ninth, and Will Smith pitched the 10th for his 14th save in 15 chances.
ATHLETICS 5, BLUE JAYS 4
TORONTO (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and Oakland snapped an eight-game losing streak.
Langeliers hit his ninth home run off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (3-3) as Toronto lost the opener of a three-game series against the team with the worst record in the majors. Langeliers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Athletics (20-58) became the last big league team to reach 20 wins and avoided falling 40 games below .500.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run, his first of the season at his home ballpark, but Toronto didn't score again after his third-inning drive.
Lucas Erceg (2-0) struck out all three batters he faced to earn the win, and Trevor May pitched around Guerrero's leadoff double in the ninth for his fourth save in six chances as Oakland won for the first time since June 13 against Tampa Bay. That win over the Rays was the last in a seven-game streak for the Athletics.
Guerrero's 434-foot home run snapped a 32-game drought this season. He hadn't gone deep anywhere since a June 4 blast at Citi Field in a win over the Mets.
RED SOX 3, WHITE SOX 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer and Brayan Bello pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, helping Boston beat Chicago.
The Red Sox struck out 17 times and finished with just four hits, but they made the most of costly errors by shortstop Elvis Andrus and second baseman Tim Anderson. Boston won for the seventh time in nine games, bouncing back after two straight losses at Minnesota.
Bello (5-4) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in four June starts. Nick Pivetta finished the seventh and Chris Martin got three outs before Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 16th save.
Eloy Jiménez had three hits for Chicago, which lost for the ninth time in 12 games. Lucas Giolito (5-5) struck out a season-high 10 in six sharp innings.
PIRATES 3, MARLINS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Santana broke a ninth-inning tie with an RBI single and Pittsburgh snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Down 1-0 after eight innings, the Pirates scored three runs against relievers A.J. Puk (3-2) and Dylan Floro. Josh Palacios had a pinch leadoff single and Andrew McCutchen reached on a one-out infield single. Palacios and McCutchen then successfully stole bases before Connor Joe tied it with an RBI groundout.
Santana chased Puk with a line drive to center. Floro relieved and allowed consecutive singles to Henry Davis and pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano. Santana raced home on Marcano's single.
Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz settled down after allowing a run in the first and shut out Miami the next seven frames. Ortiz (2-3) gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out five. David Bednar closed with a perfect ninth for his 15th save.
Miami's Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .402.
TWINS 4, TIGERS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Minnesota beat Detroit.
Royce Lewis and Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who had two players and manager Rocco Baldelli ejected by home plate umpire Lance Barrett.
Maeda (1-4), who strained his triceps against the New York Yankees on April 26, allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 12 tries. The Twins struck out 16 overall.
Joey Wentz (1-8) gave up four runs — three earned — and five hits with four walks in five-plus innings.
Minnesota took a 3-0 lead with a pair of second-inning homers. Lewis led off with a long drive over the Tigers bullpen in left field. After a one-out walk to Willi Castro, Kepler homered over the shortened fence in right-center field.
Baldelli was ejected by Barrett later in the inning, apparently over an uncalled balk.
PHILLIES 5, METS 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched six strong innings, Trea Turner had a pair of RBIs and Philadelphia took advantage of two defensive miscues by New York.
Brandon Marsh had three hits, a double and an RBI as the Phillies won for the seventh time in nine games. Bryce Harper also drove in a run before getting ejected in the seventh inning for arguing with home-plate umpire Mike Estabrook after a called third strike.
Brandon Nimmo homered for the struggling Mets, who have lost three in a row and 14 of 18.
Walker (8-3), who pitched for the Mets the last two seasons before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with Philadelphia last offseason, gave up one run and three hits.
The Mets helped the Phillies take the lead in the first. Nimmo dropped Kyle Schwarber's liner to short center field. Schwarber went to second on Kodai Senga's wild pitch and scored on Harper's one-out, opposite-field single to left. Senga (6-5) loaded the bases with a walk to J.T. Realmuto before Bryson Stott's sacrifice fly to center scored Turner.
New York closed the margin to 2-1 on Nimmo's two-out solo shot to right in the third, but poor defense hurt the Mets again when the Phillies took a 5-1 advantage in the sixth.
BREWERS 7, GUARDIANS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in five runs and Wade Miley pitched six sharp, scoreless innings to power Milwaukee past Cleveland.
Adames belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning off Shane Bieber (5-5). Milwaukee's hard-hitting shortstop added a solo shot in the ninth and a run-scoring single in the first as the Brewers won the series opener and first in a 10-game trip. Adames went 4 for 5 in his third career multi-homer game. It was the sixth time he's gotten four hits.
Miley (5-2) allowed just three hits and retired his last 11 batters. It was the left-hander's first start against Cleveland since he threw a no-hitter at Progressive Field on May 7, 2021, when he was with Cincinnati.
José Ramírez homered for Cleveland, which had its winning streak stopped at four.
Bieber, who will likely be dealt by the Guardians before the Aug. 1 trading deadline, matched Miley for the first five innings — striking out eight — before running into major trouble in the sixth.
RAYS 11, ROYALS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Siri homered and drove in four runs, Zach Eflin won his ninth game and MLB-leading Tampa Bay beat Kansas City.
Siri had a three-run homer in the second inning and gave the Rays a 4-3 led with an RBI single in the fourth.
Eflin (9-3) improved to 8-0 in eight home starts, allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings.
Nick Pratto and Salvador Perez homered for the Royals, who have the majors second-worst record at 21-55 . Perez was checked by a trainer in the fifth inning and was replaced by Freddy Fermin at catcher one inning later due to a right hamstring cramp.
Harold Ramírez ended Zack Greinke's night with an RBI single to start a four-run fifth that made it 8-3. Greinke (1-8) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Jose Cuas entered and allowed all three batters he faced to reach base, including Taylor Walls' two-run single and a run-scoring double by Christian Bethancourt.
Randy Arozarena picked up his 54th RBI on a single during a three-run eighth that put Tampa Bay ahead 11-3.
