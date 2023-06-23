Braves Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

 Aaron Doster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games Friday night with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.

