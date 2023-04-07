RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the Men's and Women's Track & Field athletes of the week for the fourth week of the outdoor season. East Central's Aspel Kiprob and Harding's Kelmen de Carvalho claimed the Men's awards while the Lady Bisons' Lisa Retailleau plus Oklahoma Baptist's Olivia Tate and Anisha Henderson garnered the Women's honors.
MEN'S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Aspel Kiprob, So., East Central, Nakuru, Kenya
Kiprob took first in the 5,000-meter run at the Friends University Invitational with a time of 14:13.94. His time broke the school record set by Olympian Juan Pacheco. His time earned him an NCAA provisional mark. It ranks as the seventh-best time in the country.
MEN'S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Kelmen de Carvalho, Fr., Harding, Hechingen, Germany
Kelmen de Carvalho scored an NCAA provisional qualifying total of 6,866 points in the decathlon. He broke the school record of 6,561 points, set by Matt Hipshire in 2022. De Calvalho's score ranks the best in Division II this season, more than 400 points clear of second place. His total represents the third-best score in GAC history.
WOMEN'S CO-TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Lisa Retailleau, Jr., Harding, La Verrie, France
Retailleau ran a provisional time in the 400-meter hurdles as she finished 20th at the Texas Relays with a time of 1:01.92 seconds. She placed second amongst non-Division I participants. The time ranks as the second-fastest in school history. Her time leads the GAC and ranks 10th in Division II.
WOMEN'S CO-TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Olivia Tate, Fr., Oklahoma Baptist, Beggs, Oklahoma
Tate registered a career-best in the 200-meter dash at the Bobcat Invitational as she turned in a time of 23.97 seconds, the second-fastest amongst non-Division I competitors. She earned an NCAA provisional mark with her time. She ran the second leg of the Bison's 4x100-meter team that took fourth in a time of 47.01 seconds.
WOMEN'S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - Anisha Henderson, So., Oklahoma Baptist, Plano, Texas
Henderson retained her position atop the GAC performance list in the long jump as she cleared six meters for the first time in her career as she jumped 6.02 meters at the Bobcat Invitational. She placed fifth in the event and she defeated multiple Division I participants. She ran the opening leg on the 4x100 team.
Alexander Schovanec, Jr. (Oklahoma Baptist)
Macie Cash, So. (Ouachita Baptist), Shackera Douglas, Fr. (Northwestern Oklahoma State), Valerie Nzeakor, Sr. (Northwestern Oklahoma State)
Harding Men's Track Ranked No. 8 in Division II, Women No. 22
SEARCY — Harding men's outdoor track and field moved up six spots to No. 8 in the second NCAA Division II national rankings according to the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Harding has 112.79 points, up from 81.06 points in the first rankings, and are the only Great American Conference program in the top 25. Grand Valley State leads the rankings for the second consecutive week.
The Bisons are ranked in the top 10 nationally in seven events. Dakarai Bush leads Division II in the 400 meters (46.6) and Kelmen de Carvalho ranks No. 1 in the decathlon (6,866). Vlad Malykhin is third in the pole vault (5.31m, 17-5). Four Bisons rank No. 9 in different events - Bush in the 110-meter hurdles (14.10), Antiwain Jones in the high jump (2.07m, 6-09.50), Ben Ferris in the pole vault (4.90m, 16-00.75), and Anton Kopytko in the long jump (7.41m, 24-03.75).
Harding is in the top 35 nationally in 13 different events.
The Harding men are next in action at the Bison Open, hosted Thursday at the new Ted Lloyd Track.
Harding women's outdoor track and field is ranked 22nd in Division II according to the second rankings from the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Harding has 58.88 points in the rankings and is the only Great American Conference program in the top 25. Grand Valley State leads the rankings.
The Lady Bisons currently have four athletes ranked in the top 10 nationally. Sierra White is fifth in the pole vault (4.00m, 13-01.50) and Anna Kay Clark is fifth in the javelin (45.90m, 150-7). Lauren Schell is sixth in the heptathlon (4,498) and Lisa Retailleau is 10th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.92).
Harding is in the top 35 nationally in nine different events.
The Harding women are next in action at the Bison Open, hosted Thursday at the new Ted Lloyd Track.
