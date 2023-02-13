FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Dashawn Davis scored 17 points and Mississippi State picked up its fifth straight win with a 70-64 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.
Davis sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). Shakeel Moore finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tolu Smith pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Matthews added 10 points and six boards.
Anthony Black totaled 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6), who saw their five-game win streak in SEC play end. Ricky Council IV had 10 points and six rebounds.
Mississippi State used a balanced scoring attack and 51.9% shooting from the floor to build a 34-25 advantage at halftime. Moore, Davis and Smith all had six points and eight players scored for the Bulldogs. Black had 12 points in the first half for Arkansas. He made 5 of 8 shots, while his teammates sank only 4 of 18 attempts. Neither team scored over the final 1:28.
The Razorbacks whittled away at the lead in the second half, pulling within 60-57 on a Davis layup with 1:22 remaining. Matthews followed with two free throws and a layup to push the Bulldogs' lead to seven with 50 seconds left. Black scored twice for Arkansas, but Matthews hit two more free throws and Smith had a dunk to put the finishing touches on Mississippi State's eighth win in the last 10 games against the Razorbacks.
The Bulldogs shot 47% overall to Arkansas' 44%, but MSU sank 6 of 10 attempts from 3-point range while the Razorbacks hit only 4 of 18. The Bulldogs led for all but 3:19 of the game.
Arkansas leads the series 35-33. Mississippi State notched its ninth win in 32 games in Fayetteville.
TEXAS TECH 74, NO. 6 TEXAS 67
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — De'vion Harmon scored 25 points and Kevin Obanor added 19 as Texas Tech defeated its second ranked opponent in three days, upending Texas.
Fardaws Aimaq had a season-high 12 points for the Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12), who led by 13 in the second half before fending off the Longhorns down the stretch.
Texas (20-6, 9-4) tied the game at 64 on a 3-pointer by Dylan Disu, but Tech responded by scoring the next six points as Obanor had two dunks and Aimaq converted a tip-in. Harmon added a driving basket with 35.1 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders held on.
Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points, and Disu scored 11.
NO. 9 BAYLOR 79, WEST VIRGINIA 65
WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures, and Baylor won its fourth straight game.
Cryer was 8 for 11 from 3-point range to lead the Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12), who have won 10 of their last 11 after an 0-3 start in the conference.
Adam Flagler added 13 points and Jalen Bridges had 12 for Baylor, which shot 51% from the floor and was 14 for 27 from 3-point range. Keyonte George led the Bears with nine rebounds and seven assists.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 17 points to lead West Virginia (15-11, 4-9), which was 7 for 21 from beyond the arc.
NO. 15 MIAMI 80, NORTH CAROLINA 72
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Miami took over after halftime then had to hold off a late rally by North Carolina.
Nijel Pack added 23 points for the Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by just one at halftime but shot 52% after the break while locking down on UNC's drivers who had found success getting to the rim in the first 20 minutes. The combination helped Miami stretch out the lead to as many as 14 points, with Miller and Pack leading the way from either behind the arc or with Miller's nifty moves inside.
R.J. Davis scored 23 points while Caleb Love had 20 for UNC (16-10, 8-7), which shot 43.9%. But the Tar Heels continued their season-long struggles with their outside shooting, missing 26 of 31 3-pointers for the game.
