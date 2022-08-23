Harding Academy Wildcats

Harding Academy Wildcats

Some multi championship-winning programs shy away from the term 'dynasty', as if the utterance will somehow complicate the stream of success they have enjoyed. But for Harding Academy coach Neil Evans and his consecutive three-time state champ Wildcats, it is a moniker they are not afraid to confront.

The Wildcats won 3A state championships in 2019, 20, and 21 under Evans, now in his seventh year as Harding Academy head coach, and have won nine overall going all the way back to 1976. Throw in various conference championships and virtually perennial playoff appearances, and you get an idea how storied and steeped in tradition this program has become.

