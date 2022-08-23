Some multi championship-winning programs shy away from the term 'dynasty', as if the utterance will somehow complicate the stream of success they have enjoyed. But for Harding Academy coach Neil Evans and his consecutive three-time state champ Wildcats, it is a moniker they are not afraid to confront.
The Wildcats won 3A state championships in 2019, 20, and 21 under Evans, now in his seventh year as Harding Academy head coach, and have won nine overall going all the way back to 1976. Throw in various conference championships and virtually perennial playoff appearances, and you get an idea how storied and steeped in tradition this program has become.
“Is a dynasty three in a row?” Evans asked. “I'm okay with it. It doesn't mean it's going to continue. I'm not running from that. The teams the three previous years – those teams are gone. Those rings symbolize a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifice, and love. It's a reminder of those things, but outside of that, that's it. A lot of people think culture is a turnover chain and some type of slogan, when really, culture is what you do on a daily basis. There are a lot of people with a lot of slogans that for whatever reason are not living up to them.”
Evans, who was named 3A coach of the year in 2019, also has a talented group of assistants, including offensive coordinator Will Francis, defensive coordinator Bronson Smith, receivers coach Alex Francis, defensive backs coach Eric Wallace and offensive line coach Kyle Evans.
The Wildcats return three starters on the offensive line. Sophomores Kaynan Harris and Josh Luallen both started last year as freshmen, while junior Jack Seger makes up the third returning starter. The competition on the left side of the line has been more up in the air, with sophomore Xander Province and junior Hayden Page battling for the starting left-tackle position. Senior Jaden Spears moves from the defense to left guard on offense this season.
“We really feel good about how far those guys have come along,” Evans said. “Of course, the three returners we knew and felt good about, but the two new guys we felt good about just coming through fall camp.”
Sophomore Owen Miller gets the job at starting quarterback with former starter Kade Smith now dedicated strictly to the baseball diamond. Senior Heath Griffin and sophomore Trenton Hall will share time at running back.
The bread and butter of Harding Academy's offense has always been its talented corps of receivers, and this year is no exception. Sophomore Endy McGalliard brings his tall 6-4 frame into the fold as an outside receiver, and is joined across the field by senior Jude Fager on the right side. Senior Landon Koch is a team captain for the Wildcats and comes in at slot receiver, along with junior Kyler Hoover.
“We take a lot of pride in catching the ball,” Evans said. “I know that sounds cliché to say for receivers, but we really put an emphasis on no drops. We feel like that is such a big part of what we do. Yes, you can look at our offensive numbers and know our receivers have been a huge part, but that's a collective effort – it's the culmination of that entire offensive unit working together.”
Evans said this year's defensive line could possibly be the best unit to come along at Harding Academy.
“They are fast, they are long, they are athletic, they are physical,” Evans said. “They're good – they are very, very good.”
Four-year starting senior Levi Mercer anchors the defensive line, and packed on 28 pounds of mass during the offseason and will move from the end to the interior, and will be joined by junior Sam Swindle. Senior Colton Smith also bulked up from his junior year and comes from the receiver group to the D line. Colson Sipe has a last name quite familiar to Wildcat fans, and will start at defensive end.
Sophomore Wyatt Simmons will start at linebacker, along with classmate Kohl Griffin at weak side. Whether you prefer to call it a rover or a nickel, it will nonetheless be occupied by senior Peyton Cole this season. Senior Kennedy Rush will start at safety along with junior Alex Jones.
Evans said senior cornerback Miles Schmitz has been the story of the summer.
“We lost two corners from last year,” Evans said. “And we really didn't know how much of an impact it would be losing them. Miles played some last year, but minimally. He took off this offseason, and he just went and took the job this summer.”
Junior Jack Citty will start at the other corner spot. Citty was a receiver last season, but hit a growth spurt in both height and mass.
The biggest adjustment for the Wildcats this season is the transition from Class 3A to 4A as part of the 4A-2 Conference. That will include a host of local rivals including Riverview, Bald Knob and Heber Springs, as well as Lonoke and Cave City. But the matchup high-school football watchdogs already have circled is the Week 4 matchup between Harding Academy and Stuttgart.
“A lot of people have asked what we're going to do for 4A – I don't know,” Evans said. “It's not like we saved all our coaching in 3A. I feel like we've had great depth in 3A, and I think that gap will shrink. Other people have great depth in 4A as well."
Evans also feels the hype of the Wildcats-Ricebirds matchup.
“Sure, absolutely,” Evans said. “It will be a great game. I'm glad it's at home. I cannot say enough good things about what that program stood for, for eons. They have been playing exceptional football in Stuttgart for a very long time. It matters to them. Our players are aware as well. It's a first-class program that does things the right way. When that week comes, in order to have an opportunity to compete in that ballgame, we will have to play our best football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.