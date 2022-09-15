HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. had a solid start and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.
At 94-50, American League-leading Houston's magic number to clinch a postseason spot is one. The Astros are 13-3 in their last 16 games.
"It's where we want to be," McCullers said. "We said in spring training, we want to win the West and if we can, we want to have the best record. I think the Dodgers may be a little too far gone, but we're having a great season, and we've just got to keep winning ballgames. We control our own destiny, and that's all you can ask for."
Díaz broke a 2-2 tie in seventh inning, roping an 84-mph slider from Joel Payamps (3-6) into the left-field Crawford Boxes. Díaz has 11 homers this season. Tuesday's win in Detroit marked his first game action since Aug. 16 following a groin injury.
"It's great to be back with the boys, especially when you're on the IL and seeing the guys play and you're unable to be on the field," Díaz said. "I'm just glad to be back and glad to help us get the win."
Houston picked up another run in the seventh when Kyle Tucker singled to score Yordan Alvarez.
McCullers had 11 strikeouts — his most since July 29, 2018 — and held Oakland to two hits and two runs while walking four.
McCullers has allowed just four runs in 24 innings across six starts at Minute Maid Park this season. He missed the first four months because of a forearm injury.
"I think my stuff is a little more crisp," McCullers said. "I remember talking to you guys and saying in about mid-September, we'll look up and my stuff will be in the place I was hoping it'd be, and right now, it's trending that way. The last two starts are a good indication that I'm feeling really good with basically all of my stuff."
Seth Martinez (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Rafael Montero worked the ninth for his 13th save.
Oakland briefly held a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth after Dermis Garcia singled to score Ramón Laureano and Sean Murphy. But in the bottom of the fourth, Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez hit back-to-back doubles to deep left-center to tie it at 2.
Alvarez doubled to deep center field off Oakland starter James Kaprielian in the third inning to score Chas McCormick and give Houston a 1-0 lead.
Kaprielian pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits while walking four and striking out four.
"For him to come out and give us six innings against this lineup, he did a great job for us," Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said despite Houston's strong sitting in the standings, he's wary of over-resting his stars for the playoffs.
"You don't want to rest too much -- we've got to stay sharp," Baker said. "You can have a week off and guys rust out instead of wear out. You've got to put your best lineup forward."
METS 7, PIRATES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled New York past Pittsburgh to extend the Mets' slim lead in the NL East.
Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.
Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos had an RBI single for his first major league hit.
Breaking out early at the plate in the opener of a four-game series, the Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
Michael Chavis had an RBI double in the second for the last-place Pirates. JT Brubaker (3-12) was tagged for five runs and seven hits over three innings before leaving with discomfort in his right lat muscle. He is day-to-day.
RAYS 11, BLUE JAYS 0
TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and Tampa — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh.
Activated off the injured list after missing 15 games because of a left shoulder impingement, Shane McClanahan (12-5) pitched five shutout innings. He allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one.
Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single as the Rays (80-63) won the fifth and final game of the series. Toronto (81-63) will play a four-game series at Tampa Bay, starting next Thursday.
Seattle (80-62), which holds one of the three AL wild-card spots, was idle Thursday, but moved percentage points ahead of Toronto.
Díaz homered in a four-run second inning, his ninth. Paredes made it 5-0 with a leadoff blast in the seventh, his 19th
Kevin Gausman (12-10) was the loser.
WHITE SOX 8, GUARDIANS 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago's five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis — and backed up a pregame swipe at the Guardians —to help cut Cleveland's lead in the AL Central to three games.
Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis (0-2) — the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969.
On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by telling reporters he expected the first-place Guardians "to crumble, the closer we get."
Gavin Sheets hit a two-run homer in the second to start Chicago's homer spree against Gaddis, and Andrew Vaughn, Yoán Moncada and Yasmani Grandal joined Andrus by hitting shots off the right-hander.
Lance Lynn (7-5) limited the Guardians to two run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander is 5-0 in his last seven starts. Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at six.
REDS 3, CARDINALS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs and Cincinnati beat NL Central-leading St. Louis to snap a six-game losing streak in the opener of a five-game series.
St. Louis made it interesting in the ninth against rookie reliever Alexis Diaz, loading the bases with one out on two singles and walk before pulling within a run on a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols. Diaz then got pinch-hitter Cory Dickerson to ground out to end the game and earn his seventh save.
Aquino and Spencer Steer each had two hits for the Reds.
Pujols finished 0 for 3 and remained at 697 career home runs. He is fourth on the career list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).
Cincinnati starter Chase Anderson (1-3) was the winner. Miles Mikolas (11-12) took the loss.
MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 3
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 38th homer for Philadelphia in the playoff-contending Phillies' loss to Miami.
Schwarber connected off Pablo López in the sixth with a solo shot to right-center.
Miami rookie Jordan Groshans hit his first major league homer and Bryan De La Cruz also went deep and had four RBIs.
López (9-10) completed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits. Dylan Floro pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Noah Syndergaad (9-10) was the loser.
TWINS 3, ROYALS 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa's solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon's two-run shot in the second were enough for Minnesota to beat Kansas City for a three-game sweep.
The Twins (72-70) pulled within four games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.
Trevor Megill (4-3), who threw the first of five scoreless innings by five Twins relievers, picked up the victory with a perfect fifth. Jhoan Duran got his seventh save with a tense ninth,
Royals starter Daniel Lynch (4-11) was the loser.
