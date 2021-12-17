BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry was still aglow over becoming the NBA's all-time 3-point shooter when the Warriors got a scare that's becoming frighteningly common in the league — and other sports, too: Guard Jordan Poole was placed into COVID-19 protocols.
"We're coming off the emotional roller coaster ... a lot going on around the league," Curry said after scoring 30 points in a 111-107 victory over the Celtics on Friday night. "You try not to get distracted by all the things that are outside the locker room."
One game after breaking Ray Allen's 3-point record at Madison Square Garden, Curry hit five 3-pointers and added a one-handed scoop shot in the final minute to help the Warriors snap a five-game losing streak against the Celtics.
Andrew Wiggins scored 27 and Kevon Looney had 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who won their third straight game on an East Coast road trip to reclaim sole possession of the NBA's best record (24-5). They wrap up the trip Toronto on Saturday.
"On a five-game trip, guaranteeing us at least three wins makes this a good trip," coach Steve Kerr said. "Now tomorrow is more of a free swing."
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, and Jaylen Brown had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who placed five players in the COVID-19 protocol in the 24 hours leading up to the game. Robert Williams III grabbed 11 boards.
The crowd was peppered with fans in Curry jerseys who cheered for him and the Warriors and mustered an "M-V-P!" chant when he went to the line. But when he fouled out in the final seconds, the Boston fans stood to wave him goodbye.
In his first game since breaking Allen's record of 2,973 3-pointers, Curry hit back-to-back 3s on his first two shots of the game, giving the Warriors an 11-point lead just four minutes in. He made his last with about 4 1/2 minutes left to complete an 8-0 run after the Celtics had cut the deficit to two points.
Boston again got within a basket — the last time on Marcus Smart's second-chance 3 with 4.2 seconds left. But Damion Lee made a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds to play to ice it.
SPURS 128, JAZZ 126
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lonnie Walker IV banked in a jumper with 14.9 seconds left and San Antonio ended Utah's winning streak at eight.
Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead San Antonio. Derrick White added 22 points and Walker chipped in 19.
Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 18. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets to give the Jazz a 126-125 lead with 33 seconds left. Walker answered with the go-ahead jumper. Mitchell had two cracks at a go-ahead basket in the final seconds, but missed both shots.
PELICANS 116, BUCKS 112, OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte' Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and New Orleans outlasted short-handed Milwaukee.
Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 22 for New Orleans, which won its second straight on the heels of Graham's 60-foot winner at the horn in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who received a warm welcome during pre-game introductions, scored a career-high 40 points to help Milwaukee force overtime on the road despite being without top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Grayson Allen hit seven 3s and tied a season high with 25 points for the defending champion Bucks.
HEAT 115, MAGIC 105
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Max Strus scored 23 of his career-best 32 points in the first half, Gabe Vincent added a career-best 27 and Miami beat Orlando.
The Heat made 19 3-pointers to give them 91 over their past five games. That's the most in team history, easily topping the 82 made over a five-game stretch from Feb.. 24, 2020, to March 4, 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Still without stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and key reserve Tyler Herro, the Heat had just 10 available players. The Magic signed four players from their G League franchise in nearby Lakeland with hardship exemptions to meet the NBA's minimum eight-player rule.
Rookie Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points. Orlando has lost seven straight game and 13 of 14.
NUGGETS 133, HAWKS 115
ATLANTA (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Monte Morris added 21 and Denver beat Atlanta.
Nikola Jokic and Jeff Green each finished with 20 points for the Nuggets. They have won three of four.
The Hawks were coming off a fifth straight road victory, but they have dropped six in a row at home. Trae Young had 34 points and 10 assists in Atlanta's fifth loss in seven games overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.