Warriors Pacers Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a shot between Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night over the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who didn't finish the game because of a left shoulder injury.

Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors, who lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, fell to 2-12 on the road.

