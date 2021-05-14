PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs — but they are a long way from their goal.
Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-23. Philadelphia could've clinched earlier this week, but lost at Indiana on Tuesday and at Miami on Thursday. Embiid didn't play against the Pacers due to illness and logged just 25 minutes against the Heat while still looking sluggish.
But he was more engaged in the second quarter against the undermanned Magic, helping Philadelphia outscore Orlando 39-19 in the period to take firm control. Embiid showed the edge that has made him arguably Philadelphia's most-loved athlete when he picked up a technical for a confrontation with Shane Bacon with 3:16 left in the period.
"I'm happy about what we accomplished, but we have a long way to go," Embiid said. "Now's the time to lock in and go get the whole thing."
Philadelphia fans reigned down "M-V-P!" "M-V-P!" chants on Embiid in the first half. And those cheers will get even louder in the postseason, as the city announced this week that the 76ers' home arena can have 50 percent capacity when the playoffs begin. That will mean about 10,000 fans can be in attendance, or about double the current allowance.
The 76ers improved to 28-7 at home.
"Home-court advantage helps a lot," Embiid said. "We've been dominant at home; we barely lose here. It means a lot to have the No. 1 seed."
Embiid, Simmons and the rest of Philadelphia's starters relaxed on the bench in the fourth quarter with the 76ers up big.
"I told our guys to enjoy the second," coach Doc Rivers said. "It's not what we want, but it's part of what you can get on your way to what you want."
Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points for the Magic. They have lost six straight.
"They're great, they're an elite team, championship level, ton of talent," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "That game was important to them. The second quarter when they really turned up the defense, it was a struggle."
The 76ers last took the top seed in 2001 when Allen Iverson won the MVP, Larry Brown the Coach of the Year and Aaron McKie the Sixth Man award. That team reached the NBA finals before losing to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers in five games.
Philadelphia has made the playoffs 10 times since, but hasn't gotten close to the finals. The club started from scratch under former GM Sam Hinkie, famously rebuilding beginning in 2013-14. The 76ers won just 47 games over the first three seasons of The Process before using high draft picks on Simmons and Embiid helped turn things around.
They will enter the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but the hope of a Process-produced championship has remained elusive. Philadelphia hasn't even reached the conference finals during the recent stretch, and last year's first-round playoff exit cost former coach Brett Brown his job.
Now, Rivers and GM Daryl Morey, Hinkie's ex-boss in Houston, will try to help bring Philadelphia its first championship since 1983. The 76ers will begin that quest on May 22 and have home-court advantage as long as they stay alive in the East. They'll start with a series against the No. 8 seed, which will come by way of a play-in tourney between the No. 9 and 10 seeds.
"We did it as a group, felt like everybody contributed," Embiid said. "Great coaching staff, great front office, the group we've had this year has been exceptional. As good as we were in the regular season, I think we're going to be even better in the playoffs."
MAVERICKS 114, RAPTORS 110
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Dallas guaranteed a top-six finish in the Western Conference to avoid the NBA's play-in next week, beating Toronto.
Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Southwest Division-winning Mavericks are in fifth place in the West, with a one-game lead over Portland for the No. 5 seed with one game remaining for both teams. The Trail Blazers have the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record, because they won two of three against Dallas this season.
Toronto used only seven players, going without its top seven scorers — mostly because of injuries, but also with the season winding down and the Raptors out of contention for even a play-in spot in the East.
Raptors rookie Jalen Harris, a Dallas native making his second career start in as many nights, had 31 points to lead Toronto. Malachi Flynn had 26 points.
WIZARDS 120, CAVALIERS 105
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA's career leader, lifting Washington past Cleveland and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.
Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.
Davis Bertans scored 17 points, and Rui Hachimura and Robin Lopez each had 14.
Washington clinched a spot in the NBA's new play-in tournament for the playoffs involving the Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference.
Collin Sexton had 26 points for Cleveland.
JAZZ 109, THUNDER 93
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Utah beat Oklahoma to inch closer to claiming the top overall seed.
The Jazz have a 1 1/2-game lead over Western rival Phoenix. Utah can clinch the top seed with a win at Sacramento on Sunday or a loss by Phoenix against San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday.
Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz. All-Star guard Michael Conley returned after missing nine games with a right hamstring injury and scored 10 points in 16 minutes.
Svi Mykhailiuk scored 19 points for Oklahoma City, They have lost nine in a row.
NUGGETS 104, PISTONS 91
DETROIT (AP) — Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver beat Detroit to move closer to a higher playoff seed.
Jokic had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.
Detroit lost for the 11th time in 13 games. Hamadou Diallo led the Pistons with 18 points.
ROCKETS 122, CLIPPERS 115
HOUSTON (AP) — Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points and fell a rebound shy of a triple-double as Houston snapped a seven-game skid with a victory over a Los Angeles team that rested several starters.
Olynyk had 11 assists and nine rebounds to help the Rockets win for the first time since April 29.
The Clippers were without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley as all three sat out on the second night of back-to-back games as the team prepares for the playoffs.
The loss coupled with a win by Denver on Friday night leaves the Clippers in a tie for third place in the Western Conference with one game remaining.
The Rockets, who have the NBA's worst record at 17-54, won for just the second time in the last 14 games.
GRIZZLIES 107, KINGS 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds and Memphis held on to beat Sacramento.
Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman each had 16 points for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points.
Louis King led the Kings with a career-high 27 points, and Damian Jones added 17. Justin James scored 16 after scoring a career-high 31 in Sacramento's loss to Memphis on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.