My Harding experience can best be summarized in one word: Family. Harding is a family affair for me. I'm a second-generation Bison. My mom and dad are graduates, as are my aunt and uncle. I take tremendous pride in carrying on that tradition. What I didn't know was that when I came here, I would be gaining a second family. Whenever we broke huddles over the last two years, we would say the word "family." While many teams may say that, it is no exaggeration when I tell you that every single person that's shared the court with me over these past two years has become a brother to me. I would do anything for these guys, and I know they would do anything for me. That to me is the essence of Harding University. You are surrounded by people who love you deeply, to the point you become family even if you aren't related.

To really understand my Harding experience, you need to understand my background. I grew up a Bison. I remember coming to camps - even winning camp MVP as a seventh grader. As I got older, I started getting interest from bigger schools, and eventually I graduated high school and signed with a Power Five university. But I always kept up with the Bisons. After two seasons and a total of nine points scored, I decided to transfer. Coach Ray Woods and Coach Jeff Morgan called me and set up a visit. From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I knew I had found a home. The love and sense of community found on this campus is unmatched. I will never forget the thrill of putting on a jersey for the first time for our first home game. Running out with the band playing and seeing the stands fill up and knowing I had the chance to represent the university meant so much to me and my family. Each time I've put on my uniform since then, I've promised myself I would try to never take that opportunity for granted. I know when you wear that "Harding" across your chest, you represent something much bigger than yourself. First and foremost, you represent God. This university is staffed with professors that will challenge your spiritual knowledge and understanding. As you experience life's highs and lows, you will see how God is working in your life. There's a multitude of church communities here that will bring you in and love you, just like I've found at Cloverdale. As a student athlete, you also represent the great Bison fans. We always had an amazing atmosphere at home games, even when we were struggling. The students didn't stop coming, and the community was always supportive. I've seen our posters hanging in restaurants and barber shops around town. I've had little children come up to me at church just to meet me. The influence you have as a player in this community spans far beyond what you can imagine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.