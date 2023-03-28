My Harding experience can best be summarized in one word: Family. Harding is a family affair for me. I'm a second-generation Bison. My mom and dad are graduates, as are my aunt and uncle. I take tremendous pride in carrying on that tradition. What I didn't know was that when I came here, I would be gaining a second family. Whenever we broke huddles over the last two years, we would say the word "family." While many teams may say that, it is no exaggeration when I tell you that every single person that's shared the court with me over these past two years has become a brother to me. I would do anything for these guys, and I know they would do anything for me. That to me is the essence of Harding University. You are surrounded by people who love you deeply, to the point you become family even if you aren't related.
To really understand my Harding experience, you need to understand my background. I grew up a Bison. I remember coming to camps - even winning camp MVP as a seventh grader. As I got older, I started getting interest from bigger schools, and eventually I graduated high school and signed with a Power Five university. But I always kept up with the Bisons. After two seasons and a total of nine points scored, I decided to transfer. Coach Ray Woods and Coach Jeff Morgan called me and set up a visit. From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I knew I had found a home. The love and sense of community found on this campus is unmatched. I will never forget the thrill of putting on a jersey for the first time for our first home game. Running out with the band playing and seeing the stands fill up and knowing I had the chance to represent the university meant so much to me and my family. Each time I've put on my uniform since then, I've promised myself I would try to never take that opportunity for granted. I know when you wear that "Harding" across your chest, you represent something much bigger than yourself. First and foremost, you represent God. This university is staffed with professors that will challenge your spiritual knowledge and understanding. As you experience life's highs and lows, you will see how God is working in your life. There's a multitude of church communities here that will bring you in and love you, just like I've found at Cloverdale. As a student athlete, you also represent the great Bison fans. We always had an amazing atmosphere at home games, even when we were struggling. The students didn't stop coming, and the community was always supportive. I've seen our posters hanging in restaurants and barber shops around town. I've had little children come up to me at church just to meet me. The influence you have as a player in this community spans far beyond what you can imagine.
As much as I love the Searcy community, my favorite community is the one I shared with my brothers in the locker room every day. From helping each other through tough life situations, to pushing each other to embrace the hard things in physical workouts, the bonds we forged in the fire of competition were unbreakable. We've been through so much together: beating nationally ranked teams on our home floor, playing a tournament in Puerto Rico, and embracing hostile environments on the road. These are the things that everyone sees, but the memories I'll always look back on fondly are the shared meals, bus rides, practices, early morning weights, and our time together off the court. I cannot thank each one of these guys enough for everything they mean to me. They will always hold an extremely special place in my heart.
When I arrived at Harding, I was going through a lot. I had spent two years at Division I institutions without much success. I was down on myself as a person and doubting my abilities. I didn't like who I was becoming off the court. Coming to a place like Harding, where I was surrounded by positive influences, people who I knew cared about me as more than an athlete, really gave me the breath of fresh air I needed. I started making better decisions off the court and reevaluating my priorities. Once I started putting God first, I watched the rest of my life fall in line. This community of people showed me love and inspired me to make better decisions, not through negative consequences but rather by being positive influences. I would tell anyone coming here that you will be surrounded by a loving group of people that will hold you accountable for being a Godly person, which we all need. What I learned at Harding about being a man means more to me than anything I accomplished athletically.
I want to say a special thank you to Coach Jeff Morgan and Coach Ray Woods. They took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity to represent a school that means so much to me. They encouraged our team spiritually every day and were positive leaders and role models for us even in the face of adversity. They never threw in the towel. They are prime examples of everything that's great about Harding.
I want to thank Sam Henderson, Davis Morgan, Stetson Smithson and Ramiro Santiago. These guys have been a huge part of my life here. When you commit to Harding, these are the types of teammates you are blessed to have. Through thick and thin, we've had each others backs without fail. I love these dudes like my brothers.
As I will be graduating in May, I'm proud to announce that I will be signing with an agent and pursuing my dream of playing basketball professionally. This was a decision my family and I spent time wrestling with and praying over. I'm blessed to have every young athlete's dream right in front of me, and it's something I can't pass up. No matter where I end up, I will be excited to represent the Harding community there. I'm proud to say I was - and always will be - a Bison.
When you commit to Harding, you are committing to something much bigger than yourself. You are committing to a place where people will pour into you as both a person and an athlete. You will be developed spiritually, socially and physically. People will come alongside you, encourage you in your walk-through life, and care about you on and off the court. This is a place that changes lives, much like it did mine through the people that invested in me as a person and a player. I can't thank everyone individually, but I truly appreciate every single member of this community. Although I've made the difficult decision to move on to the next step, I will forever cherish my time here and recognize that without the investments of many people here, I would not be the person I am today. For anyone thinking about coming here, you will be making a decision that will change your life for the better. Thank you for everything Harding, it's been an honor and a privilege. #34 Out.
