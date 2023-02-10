BETHANY, Okla. — The milestones continue to mount for Harding junior Taylor Currie.

Currie became the 39th Harding player with 1,000 or more career points and also reached 500 points for the season Thursday in Harding's 90-62 loss to Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference men's action at the Sawyer Center.

