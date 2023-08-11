Monday afternoon practice ended with a fired up head coach Neil Evans as two receivers ran after-practice exercises following the session for Harding Academy at First Security Stadium. Evans gave a stern post-practice lecture regarding ‘doing the right things all the time’, a message specifically directed toward his receivers group.
“We’re just getting lax,” Evans said. “They have things that are required of them at that position, and the standard we have for them outside of just the practice that’s here. We’re having to babysit that, and trying to get those guys to take ownership of it and make sure they are upholding the standard, and they’re not. But they will. They’ll get it fixed.”
The standard to play on a Neil Evans’ coached team may be high, but the expectations are also high again in 2023 for a Wildcats team returning many of its strongest offensive weapons from a year ago. That combined with what Evans is deeming the best D line he has ever had, and Harding Academy is already a preseason favorite for many in Class 4A.
The overall outlook was good for Evans at the start of the second week and the first to start in pads. The Wildcats are sticking to afternoon practices, and as is now tradition with Harding Academy, there will be no benefit game or scrimmage before the start of the season. The Wildcats will not hit anyone else until the season opener when they host Valley View on Aug. 25.
Evans said his group will be ready for the Blazers when the date approaches, and is mainly focused on team conditioning at this point.
“It’s been great,” Evans said. “It’s a little tough to guage conditioning right now. I think we’re in good shape; it’s just so hard to know. There’s no conditioning that can get you immediately ready like a game, so there comes a time where you reach a threshold, and you got what you got. But we’re in a good place, healthy, and the few guys that are banged up, we should have them back soon.”
With a group so efficient they almost seem to run on autopilot at times, the Wildcats have plenty of time to correct what is currently grinding Evans’ gears, but team culture escapes no player as far as he is concerned.
“I think there are things that every coach is looking for,” Evans said. “You will never be ready enough for the first game – you will never be ready enough for any game. I think the goal is to make sure you define who it is you are, and let your habits reflect who you say you are. You try to work in a way that tries to help you overcome where maybe you’ve got some shortcomings, so as a coach, that’s really what I’m looking for, is, are we continuing to get better? Are we continuing to close the gap, and are we protecting things we say are important and make us who we are?”
