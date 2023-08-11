evans

Harding Academy coach Neil Evans addresses the team at the conclusion of Wildcats football practice at First Security Stadium on Monday afternoon.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Monday afternoon practice ended with a fired up head coach Neil Evans as two receivers ran after-practice exercises following the session for Harding Academy at First Security Stadium. Evans gave a stern post-practice lecture regarding ‘doing the right things all the time’, a message specifically directed toward his receivers group.

“We’re just getting lax,” Evans said. “They have things that are required of them at that position, and the standard we have for them outside of just the practice that’s here. We’re having to babysit that, and trying to get those guys to take ownership of it and make sure they are upholding the standard, and they’re not. But they will. They’ll get it fixed.”

