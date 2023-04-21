CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly and Yan Gomes tumbled to the grass under a sunny sky at a picturesque Wrigley Field. Reclining on his side for one brief moment, Smyly grinned.
It was over, but it was a really fun afternoon for the Chicago Cubs.
Smyly lost his bid for a perfect game when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in a 13-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
"That's a tough way to end it," Smyly said. "You feel like you're really close."
Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom homered as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Hoerner finished with four hits and four RBIs, and Wisdom and Mancini each drove in three runs.
Leaning heavily on his fastball and curveball, Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. He threw 68 of his season-high 103 pitches for strikes.
"Amazing performance," Cubs manager David Ross said. "That was fun to watch."
David Peralta accounted for Los Angeles' only baserunner against Smyly on a 32.9 mph leadoff bouncer in the eighth that trickled between third base and the mound. Smyly and Gomes each went for the grounder, and the catcher tumbled over the pitcher as the left-hander picked up the ball.
"It just came to the point where both of us wanted it. He got to it before I did," Gomes said while wearing a Northwestern University football helmet with a Cubs emblem on one side. "I'm not as quick as I used to be trying to jump out of the way and I just ended up riding him and becoming a cool picture."
Smyly was checked by Ross and an athletic trainer, but he stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman before he was replaced by Jeremiah Estrada.
The 33-year-old Smyly received a thunderous ovation from the crowd of 30,381 as he made his way to the dugout.
"Pitching here at Wrigley Field is so special," Smyly said. "It's so awesome. Every single game the atmosphere is just off the charts."
There have been 23 perfect games, including Don Larsen's in the World Series. Seattle's Félix Hernández pitched the last in 2012.
Smyly also beat Los Angeles with 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his previous start. He said Friday's pregame bullpen session was the worst one that he could remember.
"I told Yan before the game, 'Sometimes those can be your best games,'" Smyly said.
Estrada finished a one-hitter for Chicago. Nick Madrigal robbed Jason Heyward with a diving grab at second base for the final out.
The Cubs became the second team to score double-digit runs six times in its first 19 games, matching the 1885 Chicago White Stockings.
The Dodgers lost for the fourth time in six games. Julio Urías (3-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings after losing to the Cubs in his previous start.
"I think today was just, across the board, just wasn't very good," manager Dave Roberts said.
Chicago broke open the game with seven runs in the fifth inning. Wisdom hit a three-run shot for his ninth homer. Mancini singled in Bellinger before Hoerner hit a drive to left for his first homer of the season..
RAYS 8, WHITE SOX 7
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walkoff two-run shot off Reynaldo López (0-2). Tampa Bay overcame a 7-4 deficit and improved to 11-0 at home.
Harold Ramírez had a two-run homer off Michael Kopech during a four-run first for the Rays, who matched the 2019 Seattle Mariners as the only teams since 1901 to homer in each of their first 20 games.
Kevin Kelly (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Tampa Bay, which is 4-3 since starting the season with a 13-game winning streak. Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games.
ASTROS 6, BRAVES 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth off A.J. Minter (0-1) in a matchup of the last two World Series champions.
Hector Neris (1-1) earned the win with a perfect eighth inning for the 2022 champions. Ryan Pressley pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his first save, striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. with a man on and retiring Matt Olson on a game-ending groundout.
Houston erased a 4-1 deficit in the seventh against Jesse Chavez, who had not allowed a run in 10 appearances this season. Yanier Diaz hit an RBI double and scored on Jake Meyers' single, and Mauriciio Dubón followed with a run-scoring double.
BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning against Domingo Germán (1-2) with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs. Guerrero is batting .301 (37 for 123) in 32 games at Yankee Stadium.
Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-htter.
ORIOLES 2, TIGERS 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning off Jason Foley (0-1) to give Baltimore its fourth straight victory and eighth in 10 games.
With the Tigers down to their last strike in the ninth, Javier Báez hit a tying single off Félix Bautista (2-1), snapping a 34-inning scoreless streak by Baltimore pitchers.
PIRATES 4, REDS 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe went 3 for 3 with a walk to back Mitch Keller (2-0), who gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. Pittsburgh won its fifth straight and at 14-7 is off to its best start since 2002.
Cincinnati has lost four in a row and 12 of 17.
David Bednar finished the five-hitter for his seventh save. Shortstop Jose Barrero's error allowed Pittsburgh to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth against Derek Law (0-3).
PHILLIES 4, ROCKIES 3
PHILDADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a single misplayed by left fielder Jurickson Profar and Kyle Schwarber hit a tying solo homer.
Brad Hand (0-1) started the night by receiving his 2022 NL championship ring from the Phillies and ended it by taking the loss for the Rockies.
Seranthony Domínguez (1-1) worked a scoreless eighth for the win and José Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth for this third save.
RED SOX 5, BREWERS 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alex Verdugo homered for the second straight game, a third-inning drive off Freddy Peralta (2-2). Verdugo also doubled as Boston stopped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak.
Pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder tied the score 3-3 in the sixth with a bloop single and Jarren Duran followed with a liner that went off the glove of diving third baseman Owen Miller for a go-ahead single.
Nick Pivetta (1-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth save.
NATIONALS 3, TWINS 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Meneses hit his first homer of the season and Keibert Ruiz singled in the go-ahead run off Griffin Jax (1-2) in the eighth as Washington overcame a 2-0 deficit on a night with a game-time temperature of 37 degrees, coldest for a Nationals game.
Joey Gallo's solo homer was one of just five hits for the Twins, who have scored two or fewer runs in seven of their 20 games.
Erasmo Ramírez (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning, and Kyle Finnegan got his fourth save when José Miranda grounded into a game-ending double play.
ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 4
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jordan Diaz hit his first big league homer, a nineht-inning drive off Will Smith (0-1) and Oakland rebounded from a 4-0 first-inning debut to stop a seven-game losing streak.
Zach Jackson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win, and Jeurys Familia worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.
Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer for the second consecutive game for Texas, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.