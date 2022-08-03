ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation.

St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday's day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout.

