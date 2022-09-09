PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oneil Cruz finished a home run short of the cycle, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat St. Louis 8-2 on Friday night to keep the Cardinals from stretching their lead atop the NL Central.

Cruz had a two-run triple, a double and an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching the rookie's longest in the majors. The 23-year-old is 12 for 26 (.462) with two homers, two triples and two doubles during the streak.

