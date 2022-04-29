FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys' latest second-round pick with an off-field issue, drafted Friday night just a few days after owner Jerry Jones said he was getting more conservative about such choices.
The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th overall pick in the draft after losing defensive end Randy Gregory to Denver in free agency when Dallas was confident it could re-sign the 2015 second-rounder.
Like Gregory coming out of Nebraska, Williams joins Dallas with a question about character. He was suspended at Ole Miss in July 2020 after being charged with sexual battery. Williams was reinstated two months later after the charge was dropped.
"It's the past. Obviously I didn't do anything," Williams said. "It's a new life, just a whole new start ahead of me. And that's what I'm looking forward the most is a new start in a new area with great coaches, great teammates and my family."
Last year, Dallas drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round out of Kentucky, where he ended up after leaving LSU over off-field issues. Joseph is part of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting in March.
Joseph's attorney has said his client was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle and "found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent." The NFL is investigating the case under its personal-conduct policy.
Asked before the draft about taking fewer risks more recently in 33 years as owner and general manager, Jones said, "That type of thing, that decision on off-the-field issues, I'm probably a little more conservative than I was 15 years ago."
Pressed on how comfortable he was with the Joseph selection last year, Jones said, "Let's be real clear, I haven't said if I was comfortable or uncomfortable."
Jones revisited those thoughts after drafting Williams, saying he felt he didn't have to take as many risks because scrutiny of players makes clubs more aware of off-field issues.
"The risks or the kinds of things that you should have been looking for 20, 30 years ago, you're not even turning the lights on if you don't look for that," Jones said. "To sum it up, I'm confident when we know about a young man today coming in here that, boy, we've covered the ground and we've got it all out there. After having seen it all out there, we drafted Sam. And I'm confident we've got everything."
Williams was a third-team All-American last season after setting an Ole Miss record with 12 1/2 sacks. He tied for 10th nationally with four forced fumbles.
The defensive pick by the Cowboys came after they took Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round. Dallas drafted South Carolina receiver Jalen Tolbert with the 88th overall pick in the third round.
The Dallas defense had a dramatic turnaround under first-year coordinator Dan Quinn last season. The opportunistic unit led the NFL with 34 takeaways.
Williams could have a chance to start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, a 2014 second-round choice who is returning on a reworked contract three years after signing a $105 million, five-year deal.
"They're going to get a player that wants to play, wants to win, wants to do his job, wants to go over and beyond," Williams said. "I'm just ready. I can talk about it, but I'm just ready to show it."
The Cowboys added free agent defensive end Dante Fowler, a 2015 first-rounder, and have high hopes for Dorance Armstrong after re-signing one of their fourth-round picks from 2018.
Williams joined Ole Miss after recording 17 1/2 sacks at Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2018. He led the Rebels in sacks his first year with six.
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said he was comfortable with how Williams addressed the off-field issues.
"To see how he interacted with everybody, whether it's teammates and how everybody went to bat for him," McCarthy said. "Sam made a big impression on all of us. I think the thing that I appreciated the most is his honesty, his vulnerability that he expressed going through his history."
Tolbert was the Sun Belt Conference player of the year last season after finishing sixth in FBS with 1,474 yards receiving while setting school record with 82 catches and eight touchdowns. He's the South Alabama career leader in catches (178) and yards (3,140).
Tolbert got a strong hint the Cowboys might take him when quarterback Dak Prescott called before the draft, and the pair had a 20-minute conversation revolving mostly around Xs and Os.
"For a minute it was like a surreal moment because I never knew quarterbacks would call prospects," Tolbert said. "But it was an awesome, great experience."
___
The second day of the NFL draft ended appropriately with another wide receiver being selected.
The San Francisco 49ers selected speedster Danny Gray from SMU with the last pick of the third round, No. 105 overall. Through three rounds, 17 receivers were selected, more than any other position.
The third round also produced a mini-run on quarterbacks after none were selected in Round 2 and only one went off the board in the first round Thursday night.
After Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder went to Atlanta and Liberty's Malik Willis was selected by Tennessee, the Carolina Panthers chose Mississippi's Matt Corral with the 94th pick overall.
Heading into Saturday's final four rounds, North Carolina's Sam Howell is the most highly rated quarterback left on the board.
___
Malik Willis of Liberty became the third quarterback taken in the NFL draft when the Tennessee Titans took him in the third round with the 86th overall pick.
Willis is a spectacular athlete who signed with Auburn as a blue-chip recruit out of high school. He transferred to Liberty where he thrived in coach Hugh Freeze's offense the past two seasons. He threw 47 touchdowns passes and ran for 27 scores in the past two years.
The previous two quarterbacks taken were Kenny Pickett from Pitt by the Steelers in the first round and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati earlier in the third round to Atlanta.
___
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, the leading tackler on the national champions' dominant defense, was selected in the third round with the 83rd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Butkus Award winner as the nation's best linebacker was projected to be a first-round pick, despite being a bit undersized at 5-foot-11.
Various reports during the draft suggested Dean had injury issues that caused him to drop. The All-American became the sixth player from Georgia's defense taken in this draft and the eighth Bulldogs' player overall.
___
Breece Hall got his moment — and hug from Roger Goodell — on stage at the NFL draft.
It just took a few hours.
The former Iowa State running back was drafted by the Jets with the No. 36 overall pick — the fourth selection of the second round — after New York moved up two spots by trading with the Giants. He was the first running back drafted this year.
Hall was staying at a hotel in the Las Vegas area and watching the draft, but didn't attend. He instead was celebrating with friends and family when he received the call from New York and his name was announced by former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Hall did a Zoom interview with reporters, but then made his way to the draft site.
Wearing a Jets cap, Hall was allowed to walk on to the stage — both arms raised as fans in attendance cheered — and was greeted by a big hug from the NFL Commissioner.
"It's just a dream come true," Hall told NFL Network. "Last night, just knowing the Jets, they tried to trade into the first round to get me but it didn't go through. So it was kind of a bummer. But, I mean, I'm still blessed to be a Jet and blessed to be able to have the opportunity to come on here. So it's been fun."
___
Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is going from one Harbaugh to another. Baltimore selected the second-team All-American in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Ojabo was pegged as a possible first-rounder before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a pro day workout.
Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, had a breakout season as a junior with 11 sacks playing for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who had previously been an assistant for John Harbaugh with the Ravens.
Macdonald returned to Baltimore this offseason to become defensive coordinator for John and now will be coaching Ojabo again.
___
Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall was the first selection of the second round of the NFL draft, by the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay, under new head coach Todd Bowles after Bruce Arians retired last month, owned the spot after trading with Jacksonville the previous night. Bowles' background is on defense, so Hall seems a natural choice. He goes 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and is known for his relentlessness. He comes off elbow surgery and missed the Senior Bowl.
___
The Tennessee Titans' newest wide receiver Treylon Burks is an Arkansas native who likes to go fishing and hunt with a bow.
Burks also likes to go hunting wild boar with his dogs and a knife. It's a quality that certainly makes a receiver unafraid of any defender he might see on a football field.
"A lot of people are not going to go out there and chase a wild boar," the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks said. "You know, they can hurt you. But at the same time, that's part of my game on the field, just being fearless and I'm just selling out for the team."
It's a hobby that might cause a general manager to insert a clause prohibiting boar hunting in the offseason. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he might offer up some grocery store coupons to Burks.
"He can just go to the back aisle and get bacon and sausage," Robinson said. "It's probably a little easier trying to get it that way as opposed to dogs and knives."
___
Aidan Hutchinson seems set up for a smooth transition in the NFL, playing for his hometown Detroit Lions whose training facility is a 30-minute drive from his parents' house.
"I may be living in the basement," he joked Friday in Allen Park, Michigan.
Detroit drafted the former Michigan and Dearborn Divine Child defensive end with the No. 2 pick Thursday night and welcomed him, his parents and two sisters back to the Motor City less than 24 hours later.
"It feels like a dream," his mother, Melissa Hutchinson said. "We would've acclimated to wherever he was, but Detroit is special because he's a hometown boy from grade-school football, high school, college, and now he gets to stay home with the Lions."
Aidan Hutchinson was raised in nearby Plymouth, Michigan, and played high school football about five minutes from the facility he will train and practice in as an NFL player.
"To think I'm a Lion, it's like a wild dream," he said. "I'm sure one of these days it's going to hit me."
The Lions have taken a lot of hits over the years, advancing only once in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title and that lone postseason victory was three decades ago.
Hutchinson remembers the team's 0-16 season in 2008, the low point of a long-suffering franchise.
"Not a ton of great memories," he said.
Detroit is attempting another rebuild, hoping general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell can make all the right moves for a team that has averaged just four wins over the past four years.
The Lions went into the NFL draft with an extra first-round pick, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and used the asset to gamble in Las Vegas on a player they coveted.
Detroit moved way up in the opening round to draft Jameson Williams at No. 12, giving up the last pick in the first round, No. 32 overall and a third-round pick for the Alabama wide receiver and a slot in the middle of the second round.
"If we have the conviction and we have the buy-in, we know that we'll be aggressive and go get that player," Holmes said. "There's not a lot of them, but fortunately Jameson was one."
___
New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he's betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career.
Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seahawks and was introduced at the team's facility on Friday. Cross said he's created a team around him to help with business decisions — and specifically highlighted his business manager Saint Omni who was with him on Friday — but that team doesn't include an agent.
"I just had to bet on myself," Cross said. "Bet on myself and save some money in the long run."
Cross said he spoke with a couple of former Mississippi State teammates who have chosen to represent themselves in the NFL and that helped solidify his decision.
"Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision. I feel like I have a great team around me," Cross said.
___
