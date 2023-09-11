FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons and crew sacked Daniel Jones seven times in the most-lopsided shutout victory in the history of the Dallas Cowboys.

Now it's on to the New York Jets, but apparently not the other New York quarterback in Aaron Rodgers after a 40-0 victory over the NFC East rival Giants in a startling opener for both teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.