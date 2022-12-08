APTOPIX Colts Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against Indianapolis Colts' Stephon Gilmore (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

 Ron Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is a tandem running back for the first time in his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who might have a different rushing leader for the first time since drafting him in 2016.

The two-time rushing champ has always embraced the shared role with Tony Pollard, even when faced with the reality that the best playmaker in the Dallas backfield is the shifty speedster from Memphis rather than the durable downhill guy from Ohio State.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.