FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored 19 points in No. 9 Arkansas' 71-56 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.
Arkansas (3-0) used a 10-2 run over the last two minutes of the first half to build a double-digit halftime lead, an 11-0 run early in the second to build it to 22 and another 10-0 run midway through the second half to cement its control of the game.
The Jackrabbits (2-2), after defeating St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, could not slow down the Razorbacks.
Arkansas held South Dakota State to 32% shooting from the field and 19% from 3-point range. A game after scoring 30 points off 30 Fordham turnovers, Arkansas scored 23 off 20 South Dakota State giveaways.
"Really happy with how we've defended," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "I think when we do drills in practice, they do a really good job surprisingly. I thought maybe this would have to evolve. But the buy-in and paying attention in drills, really high-level, maybe as much as any team that we've had."
Devo Davis scored 13 points for the Razorbacks and Jordan Walsh added 10 more in his 15 minutes. Trevon Brazile had a double-double off the bench, registering 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"Thank goodness for Ricky and (Brazile)," Musselman said. "Those guys are both playing phenomenal. To think you can bring a guy off the bench and he can have the impact that he has. He's a starter."
Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo each had nine points to lead South Dakota State.
NO. 11 TEXAS 93, NO. 2 GONZAGA 74
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for Texas that carried the Longhorns past Gonzaga.
Hunter, last season's Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas' 13 3-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control.
Texas (3-0) shut down Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game was still close. Two of his first four shots were airballs against switching double-team defenses.
Marcus Carr added 16 points for Texas. Timme led Gonzaga (2-1) with 18 points.
NO. 3 HOUSTON 83, TEXAS SOUTHERN 48
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 as Houston routed Texas Southern.
J'Wan Roberts had 10 points for Houston, which shot 52%. The Cougars (4-0) forced 18 turnovers, which they converted into 21 points.
Zytarious Morlte scored 15 points, and Davon Barnes and P.J. Henry each added nine points for Texas Southern (1-4). The Tigers shot 37%.
No. 20 MICHIGAN 91, PITTSBURGH 60
NEW YORK (AP) — Jett Howard scored 17 points as Michigan pulled away in the second half for a rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic semifinals.
After getting past Eastern Michigan on Friday, the Wolverines (3-0) struggled at times during the first half before seizing control early in the second.
Joey Baker and Kobe Bufkin added 14 apiece for Michigan. Hunter Dickinson totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Michigan shot 72% in the second half and 58.3% overall.
Jamarius Burton led Pittsburgh (1-2) with 14 points and Blake Hinson added 13.
No. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FGCU 50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead Tennessee past Florida Gulf Coast.
The Volunteers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Colorado over the weekend by focusing on defense and limiting Florida Gulf Coast to 30% shooting (14 of 46).
Zach Anderson led the Eagles (2-2) with 11 points.
