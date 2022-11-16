South Dakota St Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) steals the ball from South Dakota State forward Matthew Mors (11) as he tries to drive to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored 19 points in No. 9 Arkansas' 71-56 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Arkansas (3-0) used a 10-2 run over the last two minutes of the first half to build a double-digit halftime lead, an 11-0 run early in the second to build it to 22 and another 10-0 run midway through the second half to cement its control of the game.

