Fordham Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) goes up to dunk on a fast break against Fordham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored 15 points and No. 10 Arkansas overcame a slow start to beat Fordham 74-48 on Friday night.

Jordan Walsh added 12 and Anthony Black had 10 for the Razorbacks (2-0), who took control with a 26-4 run in the middle of the first half.

