Harding sophomore defensive back Cooper Carroll earned CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America honors Friday. He became the ninth Harding football player to earn the honor since 1978 and the first defensive back.
Carroll, of Madison, Mississippi, played all 13 games for Harding, the 2021 Great American Conference champion. He was fourth on the team with 32 tackles and had two interceptions, one returned 100 yards for a touchdown. He also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
A senior accounting major academically, Carroll has a 3.91 GPA.
Sports information directors vote on the Academic All-America teams. Student-athletes must have a 3.30 GPA or higher and have sophomore status athletically and academically to qualify for the award.
Harding’s CoSIDA Academic All-Americans: Jeff Earnhart (2nd Team, 1978); Kyle Blickenstaff (2nd Team, 1982); Jack Moore (2nd Team, 1987); Brooks Davis (2nd Team, 1988); James Kee (1st Team, 2011); Eric Mitchell (2nd Team, 2016); Cordell Zalenski (2nd Team, 2016); and Sam Blankenship (1st Team, 2018).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.