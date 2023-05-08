CHICAGO (AP) — It was rainy and cold in Chicago. Not that it mattered all that much to Willson Contreras — even amid his bumpy transition to St. Louis.
After all, he was back at his first big league home.
"It's been (an) emotional last few days for me, for sure," Contreras said. "But I'm happy to be back here at Wrigley Field."
Contreras led the struggling Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Cubs on Monday night. He had two hits and two RBIs in his first game against Chicago since he left the team in free agency, signing an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis in December.
The Cubs paid tribute to Contreras with a pregame highlight video, and the grinning catcher popped out of the dugout and waved his hat to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd of 30,937.
He was greeted with more applause when he batted for the first time in the second inning, including Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman clapping on the mound. After he singled up the middle, Contreras held his arms in the air and motioned for more from the crowd.
"It was a fun game," Contreras said. "It was fun to play against my ex-teammates and my ex-team."
Contreras, who turns 31 on Saturday, played for Chicago for seven seasons before joining one of the team's biggest rivals. The three-time All-Star helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series during his rookie year for the franchise's first title since 1908.
Along the way, he became a fan favorite for his intensity and fiery demeanor. He was on the trade market last summer — leading to an emotional day on what many thought would be his final home game with Chicago — but he remained with the team after the Aug. 2 deadline.
By the time Contreras became a free agent, the Cubs were content to let him go.
"There's no hard feelings. ... I understand that this is a part of business," he said.
Contreras stepped into a challenging situation with St. Louis, replacing popular catcher Yadier Molina after the nine-time Gold Glove winner retired at the end of his 19th season with the Cardinals. The difficulty of the move came into focus when manager Oliver Marmol announced Saturday that Contreras would be taking a break from catching for a while.
The Venezuela native served as the designated hitter against Chicago, and Andrew Knizner was at catcher.
"I think from now on we're following a really good plan to help (my) catching behind the plate," Contreras said. "That doesn't mean I'm not a St. Louis Cardinal catcher, as many people think that I'm not going to catch anymore. It's not that way."
The Cardinals had dropped 15 of 19 going into the series with the Cubs, slipping into last place in the NL Central in a surprisingly shaky start for one of baseball's winningest franchises. The team ERA was 4.59 for the first 35 games, ranking 21st in the majors, and Contreras had a 5.27 catcher ERA, according to Sportradar.
There were several reasons behind the change for Contreras. With the World Baseball Classic taking place during spring training, he didn't have much time to work with some of the team's pitchers. Baseball's new pitch clock also makes it more difficult for a battery to adjust on the fly during games.
Mix in the staff's connection to Molina and the difficulty of navigating the pitching infrastructure, game-planning and terminology for a catcher in a new organization, and the Cardinals decided the best move was altering their plans for Contreras.
"The point of this is we have a guy that is highly, highly, highly passionate about leading behind the plate," Marmol said. "We've done that well for a long time here with (Molina), and there's a process that we're accustomed to and at the end of the day, our ability to instill that in him while him bringing his flair and his own personality to it is important. And that's going to take work."
The Cardinals also are mindful of the future, looking to nurture the relationships between Contreras and the team's pitchers at the start of the catcher's five-year contract.
"Would a possibility of him continuing to catch and us going down the road that we felt like we were going down turn out worse than what we're discussing right now? My answer to that is potentially yes, in the long run," Marmol said. "We chose to be proactive."
The short-term plan for Contreras includes sitting beside Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake in the dugout during games, and more work with pitchers during bullpen sessions. There is no timetable for his return to catcher.
Marmol and pitchers Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty also had a productive meeting with Contreras on Sunday.
"What we did was we sat him down yesterday and just poured into him: We love this guy, we're glad he's here, we want him to be our guy," Wainwright said. "No one's giving up hope on Willie. That was the main message that we wanted to share with him."
PIRATES 2, ROCKIES 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched his first career complete game and Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh snapped its seven-game losing streak with a victory over Colorado.
Keller (4-1) shut out the Rockies on four hits in his first time pitching into the eighth inning. The fifth-year veteran struck out eight and walked one in a game that took just 1 hour, 55 minutes.
Castro's homer off Kyle Freeland in the seventh broke the scoreless tie.
Freeland (3-4) also had a strong start, giving up two runs and seven hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
Ke'Bryan Hayes had two hits for the Pirates, who hold a slim lead in the NL Central. Kris Bryant had two hits for the Rockies, who had won six of seven.
YANKEES 7, ATHLETICS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks broke out of his season-long slump with a two-run homer and New York went deep four times in a win over Oakland.
Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking solo drive in the sixth inning against former Yankees lefty JP Sears (0-3). Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu launched two-run shots off Sears as New York (19-17) avoiding falling back to .500 for the second time in a week.
The Yankees won for the fourth time in 10 games without slugger Aaron Judge, who is expected back Tuesday from a stint on the injured list due to a strained right hip.
Nestor Cortes rebounded from his worst start with the Yankees and allowed two runs on six hits in five-plus innings. Ron Marinaccio (2-1) earned the win in relief.
Sears allowed five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings as the major league-worst A's dropped to 8-28 overall.
TIGERS 6, GUARDIANS 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joey Wentz settled down after allowing a double and single to start the game on the way to his first win, and Andy Ibañez homered and scored three runs in Detroit's win over struggling Cleveland.
After allowing the opening hits, Wentz (1-3) then retired 13 of 14 before giving up a pair of walks in the sixth. He got two outs and was pulled for Will Vest, who worked out of the jam. Jason Foley, Chasen Shreve and Alex Lange completed the combined six-hitter.
Ibañez connected for his first homer for Detroit and Riley Greene drove in two runs as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games.
José Ramírez homered as the Guardians continued to scuffle offensively. Rookie Tanner Bibee (1-1) for three runs and five hits in the third inning and didn't survive the fourth.
RAYS 3, ORIOLES 0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane McClanahan worked six innings and became this season's first seven-game winner, Josh Lowe and Luke Raley homered and Tampa Bay topped Baltimore in a matchup of the teams with the best record in the American League.
The Rays extended their AL East lead to 6 1/2 games. McClanahan (7-0) allowed four hits and four walks and struck out seven.
Kyle Gibson (4-2) pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs in six-plus innings. Lowe hit a solo shot leading off the second and Raley added one in the ninth. Wander Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Colin Poche and Kevin Kelly followed McClanahan for Tampa Bay, and Jason Adam struck out three in the ninth for his fourth save.
The Orioles lost a series opener for the first time this season after winning their first 11. It's Baltimore's first three-game losing streak of the season.
BREWERS 9, DODGERS 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit three-run homers to back Freddy Peralta's strong pitching and Milwaukee defeated Los Angeles for its second straight win after six straight losses.
Wiemer went 2 of 3 with four RBIs — his first since April 29 — while homering off Tony Gonsolin (0-1) with two outs in the fifth. He added an RBI double against Phil Bickford in the seventh.
Christian Yelich added a two-run single in the win. Peralta (4-2) struck out five and allowed just three hits, one run and two walks in six innings for his third straight quality start.
Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Dodgers, who lost for just the second time in 10 games.
ROYALS 12, WHITE SOX 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez homered and drove in four runs, Nick Pratto had a three-run double during an eight-run sixth inning, and Kansas City beat Chicago and won consecutive home games for the first time this season.
Melendez hit a 431-foot, two-run shot in the fourth against Dylan Cease and then had a two-run single in the sixth as the Royals turned a 4-4 game into a rout. Kansas City had its highest-scoring game this season.
Jose Cuas (2-0) relieved Zack Greinke with two out in the sixth and retired the only batter he faced.
Cease (2-2) gave up seven runs on nine hits in five-plus innings. Gavin Sheets homered for the White Sox and Andrew Vaughn had a two-run double.
The Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr. finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored and a two-RBI double.
