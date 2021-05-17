CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Monday.
Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago's 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber's shoulders before he batted in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third.
Schwarber celebrated with a two-run homer into the Wrigley Field bleachers in the fourth. Per the custom at Chicago's iconic ballpark — even for old friends like the affable Schwarber — the ball was thrown back onto the field.
In between the standing ovations and cheering for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were mostly all business during their third win in four games.
Adbert Alzolay (2-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 29. Second baseman Nico Hoerner robbed Starlin Castro of a bases-loaded hit with a terrific diving stop in the eighth. Eric Sogard and Heyward tacked on run-scoring singles to help Chicago close it out.
Trea Turner hit his 10th homer for Washington, which had won three of four. Josh Bell reached three times on two singles and a walk.
The crowd of 11,144 — a season high for Wrigley — saluted Schwarber with a long ovation after the Cubs paid tribute to the slugger with a pregame highlight video. It was more of the same when Schwarber walked to the plate in the first.
The 37-year-old Lester (0-2) got the same treatment when he took the mound for the bottom of the first. The left-hander took his cap off briefly in appreciation, and then quickly went back to his routine.
The warm welcome for Lester quickly gave way to a series of hard-hit balls for the Cubs, who scored in each of the first three innings. Heyward's two-run shot made it 3-0 in the second, and Contreras connected for his eighth homer in the third.
After Schwarber trimmed Chicago's lead to 4-3 with his sixth of the year, Báez chased Lester with an opposite-field shot with one out in the sixth. Lester heard another loud ovation as he trudged off the field and into the visitor's dugout.
RANGERS 5, YANKEES 2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun homered as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak, beating New York and denying Gerrit Cole's bid to become the American League's first six-game winner.
Cole (5-2) allowed season highs of five runs and seven hits, getting pulled after Garcia led off the sixth with a sharp single on the right-hander's 89th pitch. Cole struck out seven, but also issued two free passes after walking none over his previous five starts.
Garcia hit his 11th home run and later stole home as part of a double steal.
Jordan Lyles (2-3) struck out six in six innings for his first win in eight starts since winning his season debut April 4. Ian Kennedy worked a perfect ninth for his AL-leading 11th save in 11 chances.
Luke Voit, who led the majors in home runs during the pandemic-shortened season, hit his first of the year after recently coming off the injured list.
METS 3, BRAVES 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter James McCann broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning double, Tomás Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat Atlanta.
With the bases loaded in the seventh, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb, forcing in a run. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head.
After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Pillar was at the hospital getting a CT scan.
New York starter Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in three scoreless innings before leaving with left side tightness. Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) did not allow a hit in three shutout innings.
Edwin Díaz walked Freddie Freeman with one out in the ninth before closing out the game for his sixth save.
Braves left-hander Max Fried (1-2) exited after giving up Nido's double to open the seventh. McCann broke the scoreless tie with his double off Webb.
WHITE SOX 16, TWINS 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox routed struggling Minnesota.
Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. The White Sox have won nine of their past 11 games, including four straight wins against Minnesota.
Dallas Keuchel (3-1) was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits.
J.A. Happ (2-2) was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts. The Twins have lost seven of eight.
GIANTS 6, REDS 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and San Francisco backed him with three home runs to beat Cincinnati.
Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón connected for the NL West-leading Giants.
Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. Sonny Gray (0-3) took the loss.
