NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Connor McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Monday night, falling one vote short of unanimous selection after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.

McDavid also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player as voted by his peers. The Edmonton Oilers' captain led the league with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. That's the most points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

