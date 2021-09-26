The Bald Knob Bulldogs are getting closer.
The Bulldogs held an 18-14 lead over Mills in the third quarter before the Comets exploded in the second half for a 56-33 win Friday night at Bald Knob.
Mills led 8-0 after the first quarter. Bald Knob cut it to 8-6 in the second quarter. Leason Pierce caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Langston Lindsey.
Mills pushed the lead to 14-6 before Bald Knob’s Dane Lindsey scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter as the Bulldogs trailed 14-12 at halftime.
Bald Knob took it’s only lead of the game on 26-yard interception return for a touchdown by James Holder.
From there, Mills outscored Bald Knob 32-15 the remainder of the game.
Lindsey and Pierce each scored touchdowns on running plays.
Pierce completed 11 of 18 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.
Dane Lindsey rushed for 94 yards on 22 carries. He caught caught four passes for 68 yards.
“I think we are going in the right direction,” first-year Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson said. “We’ve just got to learn to do our job the whole game. We did our job in that game for 27 minutes and a game is 48 minutes. You’ve got to do it every single play. We’re just not doing it yet.”
Bald Knob travels to undefeated Lonoke this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
